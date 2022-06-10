ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida Man Borrows Wife's Car To Chase Suspected Carjackers

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36okYe_0g6qmZwB00
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man made a bold move when three suspected carjackers stole his vehicle, WOFL reports. Edgar Diaz was getting out of his Dodge Caravan off Commander Drive in Orlando when 18-year-old David Gardharrold and two others, ages 14 and 16, held him at gunpoint, according to police.

They allegedly stole his phone, wallet, and keys before driving off with his minivan, but officers say he didn't hesitate to borrow his wife's car to chase after the suspects.

"They just aimed at me with a pistol and right now I’m on the streets after them," Diaz told the dispatchers during the pursuit. "I am running behind them. I am driving too fast. I am doing that because I don’t want to lose them ."

Authorities also got a call from Diaz's wife outside their home, who was worried about her husband.

"I’m scared because my husband went after them in my vehicle," she says.

Cops apprehended the accused carjackers after they abandoned the Dodge Caravan on Conway Road. Gardharrold is now facing charges of carjacking with a firearm, robbery, and grand theft. No other details were provided about the other two suspects.

Police also reminded people not to endanger themselves when it comes to these situations.

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Woman arrested after threatening father of her son with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers say that Karina Bowman, 24, got increasingly upset at his father when he took pictures of their son. As the argument escalated, Bowman grabbed a black Ruger gun and pointed it at him. The man was able to wrestle the gun out of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
veronews.com

Man shot several times after running from traffic stop with gun

GIFFORD — Deputies shot and wounded a 19-year-old man who officials said ran from a traffic stop while carrying a gun late Saturday. The man – who was struck several times by the gunfire – was taken by ambulance to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Indian River County Assistant Fire Chief David Rattray said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Property Crime#Wofl#Dodge
WCJB

Two men arrested in Marion county with multiple charges

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Ocala were arrested in Gainesville today after police officers stopped them for a traffic violation. Gainesville police officers pulled over 32-year-old Kenterrell Wright and 30-year-old Tevin Holmes. When the vehicle stopped, Holmes threw a white object out the window. Wright, who had...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

One dead after fatal accident in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are working a fatal accident along Oak Ridge Rd. and Rio Grande in Orange County. Troopers say the accident involves a tractor-trailer and one other vehicle. One person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where they passed away. Troopers have not...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

FHP: 51-year-old man dies in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Brevard County crash Saturday. The crash occurred around 11 a.m, according to FHP. A 51-year-old man was driving a Yamaha ATV headed northbound on Alton Terrace. He lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. FHP says...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Testimony continues in murder trial of woman accused in UCF executive’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The murder trial of a woman accused in the stabbing death of her husband, a UCF executive, is set to resume Monday morning. Danielle Redlick, 48, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick, who worked as director of external affairs and partnership relations at the University of Central Florida’s DeVos Sport Business Management Graduate Program.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
WCJB

Woman arrested after attacking elderly woman on Gainesville bus.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was arrested today after she allegedly attacked an elderly woman. Gainesville police officers reported that the elderly woman offered 35-year-old Cara Roberts to buy a gas card at the bus stop. That’s when Roberts took the card and refused to pay for it....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy