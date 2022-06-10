ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

FWC Investigator Killed In Wrong-Way Crash, Gov. DeSantis Sends His Prayers

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCKYv_0g6qmSl600

Governor Ron DeSantis says he is praying for the family of an FWC investigator who was killed in a wrong-way crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 24-year old Tampa woman was driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Road in St. Lucie County Thursday, when her Kia hit an unmarked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission vehicle head-on, killing 35-year old Kyle Patterson.

The Kia driver, whose name has not been released, also died.

The crash remains under investigation.

DeSantis, in a tweet, writes that Senior Investigator Patterson will be remembered for his dedication to conservation and protecting our communities.

