Harrisburg, PA

PA Women’s Sports Bill Spotlighted

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a portion of a Tuesday press conference in Harrisburg that featured some state lawmakers and national groups calling for passage...

wdac.com

Comments / 1

wdac.com

Three Bills Signed By Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in PA. House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have not received a license in the foreign country, to take the PA exam for licensure as a professional nurse or dietetics-nutritionist if the educational program completed in the foreign country was equal to the educational requirements in the Commonwealth. The governor also signed House Bill 1560 which establishes the designation of 57 memorial bridges and highways across PA, and House Bill 2051 which authorizes the Department of General Services, with the approval of the governor and relevant agencies, to authorize the land conveyance, easement, or lease of 12 state properties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

3 Pa. House Republicans announce plan to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. On Monday, Pennsylvania House Republicans Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O’Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg. None of the three officials involved represent the constituents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania's senators take a stand on gun control

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To get through the Senate, the gun control bill needs the support of all the democrats and at least 10 of the republicans. That appears to be the case. The bill can't be bogged down by a filibuster. Democrat Bob Casey, up for re-election in two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Juneteenth 2022 H.A.R.P Love-in-Action protest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harassment & Assault Reporting Platform (H.A.R.P) is hosting a Love-in-Action protest at the Dauphin County Prison from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13, 2022. The Dauphin County Prison is located at 501 Mall Road, Harrisburg, Pa. 17111. Due to safety concerns, participants...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Wolf/Lawmakers Launch Budget Season With Billions To Spend

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are launching into the busiest stretch of their year. These last weeks of June are vastly different this year than any other in memory because they have billions of extra taxpayer dollars to spread around. Assembling a spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 will play out in the shadow of partisan fights over gun violence, abortion, spending, and education. Wolf wants about $1.8 billion more for instruction, operations, and special education in public schools, or about one-fifth more. Republicans are seeking restraint, with concerns over projections that the economy is heading for a major slowdown.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Juneteeth celebration kicks off in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A weeklong celebration of black culture, history, and community to celebrate Juneteenth kicked off on the Capitol Steps in Harrisburg on Sunday. The holiday is observed on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Get the latest news, sports,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Countdown to PA Speedweek | Fast Lane

YORK, Pa. — It feels like we were just talking about the Icebreaker. Now the next topic, Pennsylvania Speedweek. It's crazy that it's already upon us. Ten straight days of racing, once again. But this time a record amount of money is on the line. "The whole idea of...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Festival for the Earth celebrated in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Festival for the Planet was held at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg on Saturday. The event was part of the three-day Pennsylvania Climate Convergence. There was food and entertainment, but the main focus of today’s gathering was climate change and demanding action from lawmakers, regulators, and other state officials.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Awardee

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved a second annual funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), an emerging contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

PA Hunting Licenses Go On Sale

HARRISBURG – PA’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching with licenses set to go on sale today. The new license year begins July 1 and features a record number of bull elk tags, as well as seven weeks of archery deer hunting, a firearms deer season that includes the weekend after Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt trophy black bears, more stocked pheasants than anywhere in the Northeast, and more. General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for PA residents and $101.97 for non-residents. Resident senior hunters and furtakers age 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97 or lifetime licenses for $51.97. For $101.97, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges. Hunting licenses can be purchased online at huntfish.pa.gov.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Dauphin Co. teenager gets wish granted with extra surprise

PENBROOK, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager from Penbrook is getting a wish granted in June, but that is not the end of her story. How that wish is granted is a little unusual — and a little extra special. When you hear about kids getting wishes granted, it is usually something like a […]
PENBROOK, PA
abc27.com

Celebration of Pennsylvania held in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of everything Pennsylvania has to offer, Proudly PA was held Saturday at Fort Hunter Park. Attendees were able to taste locally sourced foods while enjoying music, local wine, craft beer, and distilled spirits were also available. Crafts, as well as other unique items, were also featured at the event,
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Gives the Scoop on Fifth Annual Ice Cream Trail

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail. (Credit: Commonwealth Media Services)
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Closest national parks to Harrisburg

(STACKER) — Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
HARRISBURG, PA

