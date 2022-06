Davenport’s Mississippi Valley Fair is looking to substitute its Sunday grandstand act this August, since country star Toby Keith has been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “All of us at here at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds pray for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to welcome you back to our stage when the time is right,” the fair said about the multi-platinum singer/songwriter Monday on Facebook. “We are working on a replacement show for Sunday night.”

