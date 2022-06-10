ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Arrests from June 9

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 9. Antoine Richard-Charles Stubbs, 39, arrested June 9 for misdemeanor violate...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report: June 13, 2022

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Monday, June 13, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Auto theft, 3:53 p.m. June 9, off of London Lane, Homosassa;. Residential burglary, 5:05 p.m. June 9, off of Alter Point, Dunnellon;. Residential burglary, 12:21 a.m. June 10, off...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Wanted Person – Jacqueline Rae Kooistra

Hernando County Crime Stoppers is offering a CASH reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of this fugitive.ALL TIPS ARE 100% ANONYMOUS!! NO ONE WILL EVER KNOW THE IDENTITY OF THE INDIVIDUAL SUBMITTING THE TIP!!. Anyone with information regarding this fugitive, who wants to be eligible for...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lost Harley-Davidson backpack leads to Leesburg man’s arrest

A lost Harley-Davidson backpack and its contents led to a Leesburg man’s arrest by Lake County sheriff’s deputies. A Leesburg police officer had found a black Harley-Davidson backpack at the Summit Plaza located on 14th Street. The backpack contained a file that held a copy of a driver’s license and other papers that belong to a Leesburg resident who resides in the 1700 block of Indian Trail. The backpack also contained some documents, letters and titles with the name of 55-year-old Vatche Garabed.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, FL
City
Leesburg, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Beverly Hills, FL
Crime & Safety
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Saturday, June 11

(Re Friday, June 10’s front-page story, “Sheriff’s office arrests 10 suspected cyber predators”): The story in the Chronicle this past week about the sexual pedophile sting that was run by several agencies, including our sheriff’s department, is a stark reminder that there are sexual-deviant criminals living among us. Two people were arrested from Inverness. This is a rampant threat to the online community. For all parents who have kids, 12 or over, that are online, they really should be shown this story so they understand that they’ve got to know who they’re talking to. It’s a really dangerous world out there and it’s not getting any safer. We’re glad to see the arrests. Thank you.
INVERNESS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence
WCJB

Two men arrested in Marion county with multiple charges

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Ocala were arrested in Gainesville today after police officers stopped them for a traffic violation. Gainesville police officers pulled over 32-year-old Kenterrell Wright and 30-year-old Tevin Holmes. When the vehicle stopped, Holmes threw a white object out the window. Wright, who had...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Citrus County Chronicle

Floral City man arrested for DUI after crash with motorcycle

A Floral City man was taken into custody for allegedly driving drunk and causing a vehicle collision in his hometown with a pair of motorcyclists from Inverness. Following the 10:40 p.m. Saturday, June 11, crash, authorities arrested 61-year-old Frank Meyer on a charge of DUI involving serious injuries and property damage, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on Sunday.
FLORAL CITY, FL
timesnewsexpress.com

Three Teens Arrested For Armed Burglary In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On Thursday, June 9, Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles for armed burglary after they broke into two vehicles and stole two firearms in Lakeland. The three teens were on juvenile probation at the time of their arrest. Chelsea McGhee,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Sheriff will have to sell request to taxpayers

Sheriff proposes budget of $39.9 million. Share facts about necessities with general public. Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast is making a big ask, to the tune of an $8.48 million budget increase request, pushing the agency’s total budget to $39.9 million. It was less than two months ago when...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Shooting, child-manslaughter cases get another court date

One of the first people arrested for their alleged role in the planned shooting of an Inverness home and its resident over a $200 debt had their case heard in court. Dylan Joseph Byrnes’ lawyer, Brian Trehy, waived the Thursday, June 9, appearance before Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton for his 22-year-old client from Homosassa.
INVERNESS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy