The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the marshes named below by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Vector Control crews inspect marshlands that have historically produced large numbers of developing larval mosquitoes. If the crews locate mosquito larvae in sufficient numbers, aerial treatment of the sites may be necessary. Aerial application by helicopter allows vector control crews to treat large sections of marshlands while the larvae are still densely clustered in small treatable areas. Once mosquito larvae emerge as adults, they can fly considerable distances (miles) from the marshes and impact surrounding communities. To reduce the need for adult mosquito control over large swaths of residential neighborhoods, larval treatment is the most practical method to control mosquito populations.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO