Starkville, MS

MSU research professor receives national award from U.S. Aquaculture Society

msstate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State aquaculture scientist is being honored for early career excellence by a national aquaculture organization. Ganesh Karunakaran, a Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station aquaculture economist and associate research professor, is receiving the prestigious Distinguished Early Career Award from the U.S. Aquaculture Society, a chapter of the World...

