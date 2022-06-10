MSU research professor receives national award from U.S. Aquaculture Society
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State aquaculture scientist is being honored for early career excellence by a national aquaculture organization. Ganesh Karunakaran, a Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station aquaculture economist and associate research professor, is receiving the prestigious Distinguished Early Career Award from the U.S. Aquaculture Society, a chapter of the World...www.msstate.edu
