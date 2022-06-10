ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Lewisville council approves Old Town boutique hotel

By Samantha Douty
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Lewisville City Council approved variances for a proposed hotel to be located at 102 West Main Street. The variances allow for a minimum guest room...

