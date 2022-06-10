Lewisville council approves Old Town boutique hotel
The Lewisville City Council approved variances for a proposed hotel to be located at 102 West Main Street. The variances allow for a minimum guest room...communityimpact.com
The Lewisville City Council approved variances for a proposed hotel to be located at 102 West Main Street. The variances allow for a minimum guest room...communityimpact.com
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0