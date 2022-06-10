Longtime MSU assistant men’s basketball coach to retire

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Lakeview Spartan baseball team wrapped up a successful week of games at Coldwater High School’s Pat Lowe Field with the team’s first berth in the MHSAA Semifinals since 2014. After winning the Division 1 District title last week and knocking off Ann...
Brian Donald Harris was born on October 15, 1963, in Lansing, Michigan to Ivy Jane (Proctor) Harris and Michael W. Harris. He was baptized on November 29, 1963 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coldwater. At 3 months old, he moved with his parents to Hemet, California, to the dismay of his Michigan Grandparents.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council will be asked Monday night to approve a bid for renovation work at the existing soccer and rocket football field on Northshore Drive. City Manager Keith Baker says the work will include herbicide application, grading, the installation of top soil and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr bonded out of the Calhoun County Jail around 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Schurr had appeared for his arraignment in 61st District Court in Grand Rapids virtually earlier in the day where he entering a plea of not guilty to the charge of second degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya back in April.
JACKSON, MI (WKZO AM/GM) – Officials with Consumers Energy say they are preparing for damaging straight-line winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit the lower regions of the lower peninsula starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Predictions are that some of these storms may include heavy...
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the anticipated heat and high heat index expected for the next few days, officials with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency say drinking enough fluids is one of the most important things you can do to prevent heat illness and water is generally the best choice for keeping the body hydrated and healthy.
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — With the possibility of severe weather this week and throughout the upcoming summer months, Calhoun County 911 is alerting it’s residents to some changes relating to SOME severe thunderstorm warnings. In August of 2021, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) added a ‘destructive’...
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It appears the frantic housing market has cooled a bit, based on the latest report from the Branch County Association of Realtors. The report for May 2022 shows the number of homes on the market grew, the average selling price was down, but the homes on the market were selling faster.
