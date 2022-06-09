ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Rutgers football sends out an offer to four-star quarterback Myles Jackson

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iT31m_0g6qeApa00

Rutgers football offered Myles Jackson on Wednesday night, adding the four-star quarterback to one of several offers at the position over the past month.

A class of 2024 quarterback, he completed 166-of-315 passes last season for Millikan High School (Long Beach, CA). He had 2,307 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Rams went 6-5 last season.

Rutgers may not take a quarterback in the current recruiting cycle. Last year, they landed Gavin Wimsatt, a four-star quarterback who was ranked as the top player in Kentucky for the 2023 recruiting class. Wimsatt played three high school football games and then shocked the college football world by enrolling at Rutgers early.

Related

Florida linebacker Abram Wright talks Rutgers football official visit, his blazing 40-time last weekend

Wimsatt played in four games last year, looking good in the second half of the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

As for Jackson, he tweeted about the Rutgers football offer on Wednesday night.

Earlier that night, Vilay Nakkoun, the starting quarterback at Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, FL), tweeted about his commitment to the Rutgers football program . Nakkoun projects as a wide receiver for the Big Ten program.

Related

JaSire Peterson, John Stone hit Rutgers football camp over the weekend

According to Rivals , Jackson is a four-star recruit. He is the No. 12 quarterback prospect in the nation in the class of 2024 and the No. 174 recruit in the nation.

Jackson holds Power Five offers from Arizona, Auburn, Colorado, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon, Oregon State and Texas A&M. He also holds a BYU offer; the Cougars will join the Big 12 in 2023.

Will Myles Jackson commit to Rutgers? - Powered By PickUp

Comments / 0

Related
onthebanks.com

Evaluating current state of Rutgers’ 2023 recruiting class

Rutgers football has seen its 2023 recruiting class more than double in size over the last two weeks with five commitments coming since Sunday. Greg Schiano and the coaching staff have been busy and the class is taking shape. Here is a rundown of every recruit who has committed in June so far.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers earns commitments from Mass. speedster and massive Fla. OL as official visits conclude (with more likely to come)

Greg Schiano put his final touches on two players who ended their recruitment on Sunday with pledges to Rutgers, concluding their official visits. St. John’s Prep (Danver’s Pa.) wide receiver Jesse Ofurie, a 6-2, 195-pound three-star recruit, went first, followed by 6-6, 335-pound Hawthorne (Fla.) offensive tackle Mozell Williams.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Georgia Tech Football

New Jersey DL Gensley Auguste breaks down GT decision

Georgia Tech's ability to recruit the Northeast under Geoff Collins and his staff has been an under-rated aspect of the improved results in comparison with previous regimes. Following his official visit over the weekend to Atlanta, West Orange (N.J.) defensive lineman Gensley Auguste made the decision on Sunday to commit to primary recruiter Larry Knight and the rest of the GT staff.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, CA
State
Florida State
Long Beach, CA
Football
Long Beach, CA
Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
Long Beach, CA
College Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
trentondaily.com

Baseball is Back for Trentonians and Tourists

As basketball season winds down and football season begins to think about training camps, baseball is captivating Trenton residents of all ages, both on and off the field. Trenton Thunder was coming out of an off day and a 1-3 start to the season, but things rapidly changed as they received the perfect homecoming in their 2022 debut at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.
TRENTON, NJ
fightnews.com

Berlanga goes the distance again

Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) outpointed two-time title challenger Alexis Angulo (27-3, 23 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night before 4,357 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Berlanga, who opened his career with 16 straight first round KOs, now has four straight decision wins. Probably the highlight was Berlanga getting away with trying to bite the 38-year-old Angulo in round seven. Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Jackson
therealdeal.com

Embattled NJ developer files for bankruptcy

National Realty Investment Advisors, a troubled developer with projects in Brooklyn, Florida, New Jersey and Philadelphia, has filed for bankruptcy. The New Jersey-based firm filed for Chapter 11 protection in federal court last week in Newark, filings show. It listed assets worth between $50 million and $100 million, along with liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed to launch at 3 more stores Wednesday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. New Jersey adult recreational weed sales will begin at three Central Jersey stores this week. Stores in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union that currently sell medical marijuana...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Millikan High School#Rams#Fl
NJ.com

Two Men and a Truck moving company opens 4th N.J. location

Moving company franchise Two Men and a Truck opened another spot in New Jersey. The company’s newest location started operating on June 1 in East Brunswick at 124 Tices Ln. “The other Two Men and a Truck locations in New Jersey cover North Jersey and South Jersey so this area made the most sense to help provide locals with our services,” franchise owner of the East Brunswick location Mackenzie Kilgariff told NJ Advance Media.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
MyChesCo

Two New Jersey Women Charged in $175 Million Check-Cashing Scheme

CAMDEN, NJ — Two Burlington County women with businesses in Riverside, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were arrested on June 9, 2022, and charged with operating an illegal unlicensed check-cashing operation that cashed over $175 million in checks and failed to file Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) on their customers, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
New Jersey 101.5

This Bar was voted Best in New Jersey, it’s one of Big Joe’s Favorites

There are many great saloons, bars, taverns, and inns here in New Jersey and I am proud to say I have had the pleasure of walking through the doors of most of them. Mashed, the online foodie resource that has news, recipes, and polls its staff and subscribers, recently named the Best Bars in Monmouth County, then went on to say that The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey was the best bar in New Jersey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy