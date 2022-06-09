Rutgers football sends out an offer to four-star quarterback Myles Jackson

Rutgers football offered Myles Jackson on Wednesday night, adding the four-star quarterback to one of several offers at the position over the past month.

A class of 2024 quarterback, he completed 166-of-315 passes last season for Millikan High School (Long Beach, CA). He had 2,307 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Rams went 6-5 last season.

Rutgers may not take a quarterback in the current recruiting cycle. Last year, they landed Gavin Wimsatt, a four-star quarterback who was ranked as the top player in Kentucky for the 2023 recruiting class. Wimsatt played three high school football games and then shocked the college football world by enrolling at Rutgers early.

Wimsatt played in four games last year, looking good in the second half of the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

As for Jackson, he tweeted about the Rutgers football offer on Wednesday night.

Earlier that night, Vilay Nakkoun, the starting quarterback at Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, FL), tweeted about his commitment to the Rutgers football program . Nakkoun projects as a wide receiver for the Big Ten program.

According to Rivals , Jackson is a four-star recruit. He is the No. 12 quarterback prospect in the nation in the class of 2024 and the No. 174 recruit in the nation.

Jackson holds Power Five offers from Arizona, Auburn, Colorado, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon, Oregon State and Texas A&M. He also holds a BYU offer; the Cougars will join the Big 12 in 2023.