ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Rutgers basketball recruit Mayar Wol picks up SEC, ACC offers

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvgK9_0g6qe89N00

It has been a busy week for Mayar Wol, who has emerged as one of the top recruiting targets for Rutgers basketball.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward from Moravian Prep (Hickory, NC) is a four-star recruit. The class of 2023 recruit is ranked the No. 87 player in the nation according to 247Sports .

He is the fourth-best player in North Carolina and the No. 19 power forward.

Rutgers is factoring in strongly for Wol, who recently talked with RutgersWire about his recruitment.

In late May, he was offered by Cincinnati. Then on Tuesday, an offer from the College of Charleston came on. On Wednesday, Mississippi State was followed by a Thursday offer from Clemson.

He also holds offers from Appalachian State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio Ole Miss, Tennessee and VCU in addition to Rutgers and his recent offers this week.

Last season as a junior, he averaged 12.3 points per game. The Lions went 24-4 last season .

Related

Chase Bisontis just squatted 595 pounds...how does that compare to elite athletes?

Last week, Rutgers landed four-star forward Gavin Griffiths , the highest-ranked recruit of head coach Steve Pikiell’s era. Griffiths is a consensus top 40 recruit in the nation.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Rutgers earns commitments from Mass. speedster and massive Fla. OL as official visits conclude (with more likely to come)

Greg Schiano put his final touches on two players who ended their recruitment on Sunday with pledges to Rutgers, concluding their official visits. St. John’s Prep (Danver’s Pa.) wide receiver Jesse Ofurie, a 6-2, 195-pound three-star recruit, went first, followed by 6-6, 335-pound Hawthorne (Fla.) offensive tackle Mozell Williams.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Georgia Tech Football

New Jersey DL Gensley Auguste breaks down GT decision

Georgia Tech's ability to recruit the Northeast under Geoff Collins and his staff has been an under-rated aspect of the improved results in comparison with previous regimes. Following his official visit over the weekend to Atlanta, West Orange (N.J.) defensive lineman Gensley Auguste made the decision on Sunday to commit to primary recruiter Larry Knight and the rest of the GT staff.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Hickory, NC
Basketball
Hickory, NC
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
City
Hickory, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Griffiths
NJ.com

Two Men and a Truck moving company opens 4th N.J. location

Moving company franchise Two Men and a Truck opened another spot in New Jersey. The company’s newest location started operating on June 1 in East Brunswick at 124 Tices Ln. “The other Two Men and a Truck locations in New Jersey cover North Jersey and South Jersey so this area made the most sense to help provide locals with our services,” franchise owner of the East Brunswick location Mackenzie Kilgariff told NJ Advance Media.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed to launch at 3 more stores Wednesday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. New Jersey adult recreational weed sales will begin at three Central Jersey stores this week. Stores in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union that currently sell medical marijuana...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Shop Has State’s Best Ice Cream

The people over at Yelp have shared their list of the Best Ice Cream in Every State (Read Full List). With summer right around the corner and the weather already hitting high temps, all signs point to many upcoming days (and nights) enjoying iced treats. The list was compiled by...
NUTLEY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Basketball#Recruiting#Nc A T#Sec#Acc#Moravian#Rutgerswire#The College Of Charleston#Moravianprepnat Lrb#App State#Vcu#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Community News

Trenton-Mercer Airport slated for major expansion (updated)

Update (June 9, 2022): Spirit Airlines has postponed its June 9 shareholders meeting to June 30. The board was expected to vote on a merger with Frontier Airlines. Mercer County is currently working on plans for the construction of a major expansion at the Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing Township that will increase the size of the current terminal by almost five times and allow for an increased number of flights from the facility.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Bar was voted Best in New Jersey, it’s one of Big Joe’s Favorites

There are many great saloons, bars, taverns, and inns here in New Jersey and I am proud to say I have had the pleasure of walking through the doors of most of them. Mashed, the online foodie resource that has news, recipes, and polls its staff and subscribers, recently named the Best Bars in Monmouth County, then went on to say that The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey was the best bar in New Jersey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Selen concedes loss in NJ-11 GOP primary

Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen acknowledged his defeat in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district and pledged his support of the winner, although he stopped short of mentioning Paul DeGroot’s name or offer his congratulations to his opponent. “It’s now time to put...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy