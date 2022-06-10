ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun ThisWeek

Retiring teacher drawn to technology

By by John Gessner
Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1BiO_0g6qe05Z00

The Computer Science Teachers Association of America hesitates to “put a tag” on what constitutes computer science, said Cindy Drahos, the group’s Minnesota vice president.

But Drahos, who is retiring this month from BHS after 29 years in teaching and 13 in private industry, knows computer science when she sees it.

It involves students “thinking analytically. It depends on what you want to call computer science,” said Drahos, who has helped guide the expansion of computer science instruction at BHS and has taught subjects from the Python programming language to app and web development.

The CSTA has preferred to let schools divine their own definitions of computer science, Drahos said, but the educators do have some metrics — and they’re not great for the field.

Only half of U.S. high schools offer any computer science courses, Drahos noted, citing the statistics from the education nonprofit Code.org. In Minnesota, 84 schools offer Advanced Placement Computer Science or AP Computer Science Principles. That’s only 29% of schools with AP programs.

“We teach both of them here at Burnsville,” Drahos said.

But across public education, the numbers are “sad, especially when computer science or software programming is one of the top jobs out there for students,” Drahos said.

She’s Burnsville’s only computer science teacher, which Drahos said isn’t unusual for high schools. The staff will be doubled next year. Drahos will be gone but plans to continue her part-time job as an adjunct instructor in the Computer Information Management Department at Normandale Community College.

Computer science teachers tend to cluster in groups, Drahos said. She has regularly collaborated with her computer science counterparts at Rosemount and Eastview high schools in neighboring District 196.

She came to BHS to teach business. Drahos’ years in teaching were sandwiched by jobs in private industry, including the telecommunications sector.

“I wanted to gain the skill set so that I could transfer and share my knowledge with the high school students,” said Drahos, whose past employers also include Bloomington-based engineering and manufacturing firm Donaldson Co.

In 2013 BHS handed all the computer science teaching to Drahos.

“They kind of offered it to one of us in the business department, and I said I’ll give it a try,” said Drahos, whose past teaching employers include Dakota County Technical College. “I certainly gave it a try. I come from a very tech-y type family, and I love to learn. It took off from there.”

She credits her husband and two children with helping feed her tech instincts.

“I just kind of geared toward the technology because that was one of my favorite areas,” Drahos said. “We had a family of technology. My family was always involved with technology, whether it was programming, creating websites, getting the latest computer and putting it together. I love hands-on activities.”

She credits BHS with supporting computer science and her continuing education in the field.

“The big thing was the backing of administration,” Drahos said. “That was so huge. They were willing, they saw the need.”

Drahos also started a competitive gaming club at school and is proud of ifs student-run esports teams.

“Burnsville is known in the esports world,” Drahos said. “We have invited college recruiters to our meetings, and the students are amazed at the scholarships they can receive. It is amazing to watch them streaming on Twitch.”

Drahos is one of 39 retirees from School District 191 this year. The others are:

Jane Amundson, teacher; Beth Asfeld, teacher; Tami Barth, teacher; Luke Bearth, teacher; Mary Brown, food service assistant manager; Sarah Burrill, educational assistant; Patrick Chesla, social worker; Julie Daly, teacher; Bill Derden, associate principal; Kim Durand, teacher; Holly Foldenaur, teacher; Lori Haggerty, teacher; Sue Hovland, teacher; Margaret Kaufman, educational assistant; Heidi Knutsen, community education coordinator; Cynthia Lamb, teacher; Don Leake, principal; Sarah Levinski, teacher; Patty Maternowski, clerical; Brigid McCarthy, student systems coordinator; Norine Moulsoff, teacher; Cindy Nepsund, teacher; Jeff Nepsund, principal; Teresa Ostdiek, teacher; Barbara Payne, educational assistant; Thomas Robison, teacher; Pam Schilling, teacher; Mick Scholl, teacher; Dawn Simpson, educational assistant; Kelly Smith, teacher; Diane Terfehr, educational assistant; Lori Van Der Woude, teacher; Mark Van Der Woude, teacher; Ruthann White, educational assistant; Joanna Willenburg, clerical; Jane Wittenkeller, school nurse; Nick Wolf, teacher; and Carolyn Workman, teacher.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

E-learning day Tuesday for 14 Minneapolis schools without air-con

Students at 14 Minneapolis schools will be taught from home Tuesday, with the district announcing an e-learning day at schools that aren't fully air conditioned. Heat indices are expected to pass 100 degrees in Hennepin County on Tuesday, prompting heat advisories by public authorities who are advising people to stay in air conditioned facilities at the height of the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

U of M Approves Tuition Hike Across All Campuses

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A tuition hike is coming to the University of Minnesota campuses. The Board of Regents approved increases system-wide on Friday. Tuition on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses will go up by three-point-five percent. Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses will see an increase of one-point-seven-five percent. On the Twin Cities campus that is about 470 dollars extra per year for residents and a little over 11-hundred extra per year for non-residents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Education#Bhs#Code Org
Minnesota Reformer

For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust

The Dayton’s Project was announced to great hoopla in 2018, promising to bring life to one of downtown Minneapolis’ most iconic properties. A developer team was going to rehab the 120-year-old building into a mixed-use office, retail and food hall, marking a resurrection for the mothballed department store. It was welcome news because Dayton’s holds […] The post For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Home child care providers excluded from ‘hero pay’

Adam Duxter at WCCO spoke to Cyndi Cunningham, board director for the Minnesota Childcare Provider Information Network, who says the organization had worked to make sure the estimated 8,000-9,000 home childcare providers would qualify for hero pay — but language within the program ended up excluding them: “If you’re going to ask us to stay open, put everything on the line, be essential and then us be excluded from something that we’re supposed to be included in, that is a failure on the legislative process. It’s kind of a slap in the face.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
southsidepride.com

Let’s dump more water on South Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is considering a cooperative agreement with Edina to study the effects of a proposed storm water mitigation project in Edina’s Morningside neighborhood (Resolution 2022-196). The Morningside community in Edina is a bedroom community to Minneapolis. Early on, their storm sewer infrastructure was tied in to the Minneapolis system, and still is. So, their storm water flows into the Minneapolis storm sewer system.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament

The Minnesota State High School League unveiled the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament on Saturday morning, setting the schedule for an exciting week. Hayfield (Class A), Fairmont (Class AA), Mankato West (Class AAA) and Farmington (Class AAAA) are the No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament which will begin on Tuesday at several venues across the state. All roads lead to Target Field, however, where the state championships will be decided on June 17.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School

Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
OSSEO, MN
KEYC

GMG joins those calling for special legislative session

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are growing calls to bring state lawmakers back to St. Paul for a special session to address some unfinished business from the last legislative session. At the end of last month, lawmakers agreed on an outline to split a budget surplus into thirds: $4 billion each for tax breaks, new spending, and saved in reserves in case the economy worsens.
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
MinnPost

Transgender inmate sues Minnesota over incarceration in men’s prison

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

NAI Legacy closes sale of Rasing Cane’s restaurant in Minnesota

NAI Legacy has completed the sale of a retail property at 3065 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood, Minnesota. The new-construction, single-tenant property was ground-leased to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers at the Maplewood Mall for 15-plus years. The American fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers was founded in 1996...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
211
Followers
162
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1884. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunthisweek.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

Comments / 0

Community Policy