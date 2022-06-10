Retiring teacher drawn to technology

The Computer Science Teachers Association of America hesitates to “put a tag” on what constitutes computer science, said Cindy Drahos, the group’s Minnesota vice president.

But Drahos, who is retiring this month from BHS after 29 years in teaching and 13 in private industry, knows computer science when she sees it.

It involves students “thinking analytically. It depends on what you want to call computer science,” said Drahos, who has helped guide the expansion of computer science instruction at BHS and has taught subjects from the Python programming language to app and web development.

The CSTA has preferred to let schools divine their own definitions of computer science, Drahos said, but the educators do have some metrics — and they’re not great for the field.

Only half of U.S. high schools offer any computer science courses, Drahos noted, citing the statistics from the education nonprofit Code.org. In Minnesota, 84 schools offer Advanced Placement Computer Science or AP Computer Science Principles. That’s only 29% of schools with AP programs.

“We teach both of them here at Burnsville,” Drahos said.

But across public education, the numbers are “sad, especially when computer science or software programming is one of the top jobs out there for students,” Drahos said.

She’s Burnsville’s only computer science teacher, which Drahos said isn’t unusual for high schools. The staff will be doubled next year. Drahos will be gone but plans to continue her part-time job as an adjunct instructor in the Computer Information Management Department at Normandale Community College.

Computer science teachers tend to cluster in groups, Drahos said. She has regularly collaborated with her computer science counterparts at Rosemount and Eastview high schools in neighboring District 196.

She came to BHS to teach business. Drahos’ years in teaching were sandwiched by jobs in private industry, including the telecommunications sector.

“I wanted to gain the skill set so that I could transfer and share my knowledge with the high school students,” said Drahos, whose past employers also include Bloomington-based engineering and manufacturing firm Donaldson Co.

In 2013 BHS handed all the computer science teaching to Drahos.

“They kind of offered it to one of us in the business department, and I said I’ll give it a try,” said Drahos, whose past teaching employers include Dakota County Technical College. “I certainly gave it a try. I come from a very tech-y type family, and I love to learn. It took off from there.”

She credits her husband and two children with helping feed her tech instincts.

“I just kind of geared toward the technology because that was one of my favorite areas,” Drahos said. “We had a family of technology. My family was always involved with technology, whether it was programming, creating websites, getting the latest computer and putting it together. I love hands-on activities.”

She credits BHS with supporting computer science and her continuing education in the field.

“The big thing was the backing of administration,” Drahos said. “That was so huge. They were willing, they saw the need.”

Drahos also started a competitive gaming club at school and is proud of ifs student-run esports teams.

“Burnsville is known in the esports world,” Drahos said. “We have invited college recruiters to our meetings, and the students are amazed at the scholarships they can receive. It is amazing to watch them streaming on Twitch.”

Drahos is one of 39 retirees from School District 191 this year.

