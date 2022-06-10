ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin brothers each wanted on 6 counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder captured

By Kevin Dudley, Jr., Chelsea Monae Williams
 3 days ago

UPDATE: According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, both brothers that have been on the run since June of 2021 were captured in the night hours of Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Ouachita Parish. Investigators executed felony warrants at a residence on the 2800 block of Washington Street and located Dennis and Bobby Harris outside of the home.

The brothers were positively identified and placed under arrest without incident. During the arrest, authorities searched Bobby Harris and discovered a handgun in his front right shorts pocket and 27 grams of marijuana.

Bobby Harris
Dennis Harris

The Harris brothers were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Bobby was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and six counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Dennis was charged with six counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Bobby’s bond has been set at $3,000,500 and Dennis’ bond was set at $3,000,000. We will keep you updated with the latest as the information becomes available.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital.

Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting suspects in this case but have not been seen nor heard from since the shooting, and authorities say the duo is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Bobby Harris is described as a Black male, age 22, 5’5″ tall and 150 pounds. Dennis Harris is described as a Black male, age 22, 5’6″ tall and 130 pounds.

Have you seen the Harris brothers? Even the smallest tips can help in this case and all tips will always remain anonymous.

If you believe you have seen Dennis or Bobby Harris, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

