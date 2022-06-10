Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced Friday it will close its harvest and processing facility in Vernon, California, in 2023, and it will also reduce hog production in the Western region.

The decision came from the escalating business costs in California, according to a press release.

The Midwest facilities will take over servicing California customers with the Farmer John brand, and other brands and products.

“We are grateful to our team members in the Western region for their dedication and invaluable contributions to our mission," said Smithfield Chief Operating Officer Brady Stewart in the press release. "We are committed to providing financial and other transition assistance to employees impacted by this difficult decision.”

The transition assistance will include options for relocating and retention incentives.

Smithfield has over 40,000 employees at 46 facilities and nearly 500 company-owned farms in the country. The Smithfield facility in Sioux Falls is the only facility in South Dakota.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Smithfield to close California facility; Midwest taking over servicing