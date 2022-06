LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The offseason is now here for the Louisville baseball program. Squaring off against Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament’s College Station Super Regional, the Cardinals gave themselves multiple opportunities against the home Aggies, but couldn’t get over the hump. They were walked-off 5-4 in the opener of the best-of-three series on Friday, with their season coming to an end on Saturday following a 4-3 loss.

