[Warning: The following contains spoilers ahead for the spring premiere of Riverdale Season 6. Read at your own risk!]. Riverdale is at it again with its annual musical episode, and this season's installment might be its most unhinged yet. Basically, Betty (Lili Reinhart) was desperate to finally catch her nemesis TBK (Trash Bag Killer, in case you forgot), so Veronica (Camila Mendes) set up a serial killer convention as a trap for him. And obviously, a serial killer convention needs a serial killer musical as its main event, which is where Kevin (Casey Cott) comes in to play everybody's favorite serial killer Patrick Bateman in a production of American Psycho: The Musical. Kevin performs a couple of numbers on stage, but refuses to continue after Betty mistakes his acting for him actually being murdered, and the musical expands into the rest of Riverdale.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO