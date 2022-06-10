ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England are frustrated by New Zealand on the first day of their second Test as Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell build a formidable fifth wicket partnership at Trent Bridge... with the hosts undone by their slipshod slips

By Paul Newman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

So, the white knuckle ride has quickly hit a bump in the road.

England tried to do everything positively at the start of this second LV = Insurance Test but ran into a New Zealand team who know all about Brendon McCullum’s enterprising style and provided the perfect example of how to implement it.

It was the world champions, forced to reshuffle their line-up late on Thursday when captain Kane Williamson tested positive for Covid, who were on the front foot from the moment Ben Stokes surprisingly opted to bowl first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SEjy_0g6qYaiw00
England were frustrated by New Zealand in their second Test match after opting to bowl first
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eUaS_0g6qYaiw00
Daryl Mitchell (left) and Tom Blundell (right) built a formidable partnership for the fifth wicket

And New Zealand stayed there throughout the first day at Trent Bridge, even when England finally got the ball to swing, and ended in a commanding position that will provide an early test of Stokes devotion to all-out attack.

Just as at Lord’s it was two unsung members of the New Zealand side who provided the substance to an innings that briefly hit the rocks when Stokes and Jimmy Anderson combined to get life out of a Dukes ball that had refused to move off the straight.

Daryl Mitchell, a century maker in defeat, and his partner in a stand of 195 that had seemed to take the first Test away from England in Tom Blundell, again combined to add an unbroken 149 as New Zealand raced to 318 for four by the close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263nFk_0g6qYaiw00
The hosts finally got the ball to swing, but New Zealand finished in a commanding position
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gp6sY_0g6qYaiw00
Despite looking to be positive, England's game has become a survival scrap rather than victory

It leaves England badly needing to make early inroads with a still new second ball to avoid this second Test becoming a battle for survival rather than a quest for the victory that would give them their first series triumph for 18 months.

Nothing summed up the frustration of the performance of the ‘new’ England more than the rapid deterioration in their efforts in the field.

At Lord’s they caught everything and displayed the energy demanded by McCullum, not least when Jack Leach concussed himself furiously chasing a ball to the boundary, but now they were back to the sloppy and shoddy England seen so regularly over the last couple of years.

They dropped four catches in all, getting worse as the day progressed, and their day ended with Stuart Broad screaming in despair as a regulation edge from Blundell on 63 sailed between Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow with neither attempting to catch it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xv900_0g6qYaiw00
Devon Conway was dismissed by James Anderson (pictured) after a catch by Ben Foakes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4JpL_0g6qYaiw00
Stokes celebrated after taking the wicket of Tom Latham, although New Zealand battled on

England’s problems began at the toss. It could be argued Stokes was taking the bold option in bowling and it should be said New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tom Latham would have done the same thing. Not least because clouds rolled over just as the coin went up.

Stokes was hoping the king of Trent Bridge in Anderson and a local bowler who has had so many great moments here in Broad could take advantage of the green tinge to this pitch and the propensity in Nottingham for swing. Sadly, not a bit of it.

To justify the decision England had to get among New Zealand quickly and, as Richie Benaud’s old adage had it, take at least seven wickets in the day after inserting the opposition. They not only fell three short of that but could not contain the flow of New Zealand runs.

Stokes said ahead of this Test he wanted his bowlers to carry on attacking with a fuller length and, to be fair, they did that even without the swing that is such a characteristic of this great ground. But all that did was feed the drives of the New Zealand batsmen, with no fewer than 20 boundaries flowing in the first session alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcDFd_0g6qYaiw00
Stuart Broad cut a frustrated figure as the tourists dominated the start of the Trent Bridge tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AC41m_0g6qYaiw00
Will Young provided strong resistance for the tourists - scoring 47 runs before he was then out

It was the captain, seemingly spending much of the two days of practice ahead of the game feeling his side, who made the breakthrough, removing Will Young with the help of a good catch by Crawley. And when Latham fell to the very next ball trying to pull a rare loose ball from Anderson England looked to be in business.

But their catching problems began when Crawley, diving across Joe Root as England have been encouraged to do, spilt a chance from the returning Henry Nicholls on 17 and then Root dropped a regulation edge offered by Mitchell on three.

By that time the ball had started swinging and Nicholls and Devon Conway, who had survived one of those reviewed low catches thanks to unsatisfactory TV evidence, both edged the moving ball through to Ben Foakes, again keeping impressively.

England were still in the game but it was taken away from them by Mitchell, taking on Leach by hitting him down the ground, at one stage smashing a six that landed in a spectator’s pint of cider in front of the pavilion, and reverse sweeping him adeptly for four boundaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOfS2_0g6qYaiw00
Tom Latham was a forlorn figure after being dismissed the very next ball by James Anderson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeFBO_0g6qYaiw00
Anderson (third left) celebrated with his team-mates, but England's honeymoon is at real risk

That dunking seemed to kill off any swing left in the ball but England should still have sent back Blundell. He offered a tough chance to Root at slip cutting Leach on 47 before the miss that will haunt Stokes and McCullum, with two slips leaving it to each other.

Only Anderson and Stokes could be satisfied with their work with the ball, with Broad having most cause to question the fuller length that was required of him after going at more than four an over in what could well be his last Test on his home ground.

Mitchell stands firm 19 short of a second successive century and England are in urgent need of inspiration. Otherwise their Test honeymoon will be cut very short.

