NHL

Morreale Q&A | DRAFT

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out what NHL.com's Mike Morreale has to say about the Devils' options in the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft. During the 2022 Combine, NHL.com's Mike Morreale broke down some names Devils fans should keep an eye on. The full video interview is above, along with a written excerpt below. Watch the...

www.nhl.com

Colorado will take on Tampa Bay in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final beginning with Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche will take on the two-time defending champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final beginning with Game 1 on Wednesday night at Ball Arena.
Krenn: Three Things we learned from booking a trip back to the Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers, 2-1, on Saturday night to win the Eastern Conference Final and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third-straight year. Saturday night was another example of how to play playoff hockey the right way, with the Lightning checking hard, taking...
3 Keys: Rangers at Lightning, Game 6 of Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay seeks return trip to Cup Final; New York needs more from top line. Rangers (2M) at Lightning (3A) The Tampa Bay Lightning can advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season with a victory against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amalie Arena on Saturday.
Why I waited 10 years before coming out

LNH.com writer Guillaume Lepage's decision demonstrates how important representation is in typically traditionalist environments. During June, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association's joint Hockey Is For Everyone initiative will celebrate Pride Month. All 32 NHL Clubs, alumni, and current players will participate in pride events, including parades, across North America. As part of Pride Month, NHL.com will share stories about the LGBTQI+ hockey community. Today, an account from LNH.com writer Guillaume Lepage, who has covered League activities, including the recent Western Conference Final, the Montreal Canadiens, and prospects ahead of the annual NHL Draft, for the past five years.
Maple Leafs & Coyotes Could Make Mutually Beneficial Trade at Draft

We’re just under a month away from the 2022 NHL Draft, and with only two teams remaining in the fight for Lord Stanley, the majority of teams have shifted their focus to the offseason. Free agency and trades are always important topics, but before any of that, the first order of business is the draft. And as of right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs are staring down the barrel of one with limited picks to their name.
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 13:28 of the Third Period

After review, it was determined that the puck deflected off Steven Stamkos in a legal manner before entering the net, resulting in a good goal. Explanation: Video review determined the puck deflected off Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos and into the New York net in a legal fashion. According to Rule 78.4: "If an attacking player has the puck deflect into the net, off his skate or body, in any manner, the goal shall be allowed."
Rounding Out, Trending Up

With 12 draft picks overall in July, including four second-round choices and three fourth-rounders, let's consider potential 'treasures and truths' about future Kraken NHLers. There is near-consensus among NHL draft experts - and even scientists rarely reach pure consensus - there are five players available this summer who will be future solid pros to star performers once they suit up to play in the world's best professional hockey league.
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 13.06.22

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in the playoffs. 8-4 record with a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage (3 shutouts) The Saint John Sea Dogs are hosting the Memorial Cup, which kicks off on Monday, June 20. Jeremie Poirier - Defence - Saint John Sea Dogs. 0...
Winterton, Team Win Twice

Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton plays key role in two weekend wins for OHL Hamilton, moving the Bulldogs within one victory of playing for coveted Memorial Cup. Seattle's third-round draft choice last summer, forward Ryan Winterton, and his Hamilton Bulldogs teammates are one win away from qualifying for the coveted elite juniors Memorial Cup tournament. Hamilton beat Windsor twice over the weekend, going up three games to two, turning around the best-of-seven Ontario Hockey League championship final.
Unmasked: Avalanche goalies managing long break before start of Cup Final

Staying in rhythm, maintaining focus key for Kuemper, Francouz ahead of Game 1 against Lightning. While a lot of the focus surrounding the Colorado Avalanche is on whether Darcy Kuemper or Pavel Francouz starts Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the bigger challenge may be making sure each goalie is ready after a long layoff.
Key 2022 Offseason Dates For The Carolina Hurricanes

Getting your calendar ready with all the imperative dates of the summer. Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for the next few months. Thursday, July 7 & Friday, July 8: NHL Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal. Carolina currently owns eight picks in this year's draft, which...
SOCIAL BUZZ - 13.06.22

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in the playoffs. by TORIE PETERSON @ToriePeterson / CalgaryFlames.com. A resilient Stockton group has pushed the Western Conference Final to Game 6. by BRANDON WEISS @WeissBrandon1 / CalgaryFlames.com. 12:49 PM. You'd be forgiven if you thought the fight was over. A haymaker...
THE PUSH CONTINUES

A resilient Stockton group has pushed the Western Conference Final to Game 6. You'd be forgiven if you thought the fight was over. A haymaker thrown, a fighter on the canvas, and all that was left was the 10-count. One… two… three… four… five… six…
New York Rangers sign Vitali Kravtsov to 1-year deal

The New York Rangers have come to terms on a 1-year deal with forward Vitali Kravtsov. The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed but per Vince Mercogliano it’s a one-way contract for $875,000. This is a great deal for both sides as Kravtsov can’t be sent...
Corpus Christi billet named 2022 NHL Stick Tap for Service award winner

Wife of lieutenant colonel in Marine Corps recognized for community service with junior players in Texas. Brittney Norman wasn't sure what she was getting into when she became a billet, but for the wife and mother of two children from Corpus Christi, Texas, it's been a rewarding experience. "I've learned...
Maple Leafs’ Draft Targets: Bryce McConnell-Barker

Cue the speculation as the the offseason kicks into high gear. The NHL playoffs are down to just three teams as we await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final and those that are already on the outside looking in are focusing their efforts on the upcoming NHL Draft and free agency.
Lightning touch Prince of Wales Trophy following Game 6 win

Two-time defending champions continue precedent after advancing to Cup Final. ECF, Gm6: Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presents the Lightning with their 3rd straight Wales Trophy after winning the Eastern Conference Final. 02:01 •. The Tampa Bay Lightning touched the Prince of Wales Trophy and are hoping history repeats itself again.
Draft Preview | Potential options with the 9th-overall pick

Examining who might be available when the Sabres are on the clock for their 1st selection. The Buffalo Sabres hold three first-round picks in the 2022 NHL Draft, which will be held at Bell Center in Montreal on July 7 and 8. In addition to their own choice at No. 9, they acquired picks Nos. 16 (from Vegas for Jack Eichel) and 28 (from Florida for Sam Reinhart).
Sandis Vilmanis – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Luleå HF J20 (Nationell) NHL Central Scouting: 39th (among EU skaters) Latvian-born Sandis Vilmanis is hoping to hear his name called at the 2022 NHL Draft and join the likes of other players like Sandis Ozolinsh, Zemgus Girgensons, Rudolfs Balcers and Elvis Merzlikins to play in the NHL.
