This summer, when you flip on a light, plug in your phone, or turn on the air conditioning, savor it. A recent report warns that two-thirds of the United States will be “at high or elevated risk of power outages” over the next few months. This sweeping vulnerability that could leave millions without power is not typical. Rather, it comes as President Joe Biden and radical Democrats ramp up their furious push to enact their disastrous Green New Deal agenda.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO