Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in star-studded ceremony

Britney Spears is a Versace bride.
The pop princess said “I do” to fiancé Sam Asghari Thursday at the couple’s home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and walked down the aisle in a custom creation by Donatella Versace — with the designer herself among the guests in attendance.
The “Toxic” hitmaker’s gown took over 700 hours to make, according to the label’s press release, and featured a sleek portrait neckline, corseted bodice, high slit and pearl buttons down the back, along with an almost 10-foot train.
Spears, 40, paired the dress with a nearly 15-foot-long white satin-edged veil, pearl-beaded fingerless tulle gloves, white satin pumps...
Comments / 0