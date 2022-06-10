ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Nebagamon, WI

Don and Gayle Weyers

Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

The children of Don and Gayle Weyers invite friends and family to join us on...

www.superiortelegram.com

Daily Telegram

Options still open for Superior's Carnegie Library, owner says

SUPERIOR — Privately funding the cost to renovate Superior’s first Carnegie Library proved to be the biggest challenge for the long-vacant building at 1204 Hammond Ave. The Library Superior LLC, a company formed by Osterlund Architects LLC of Raleigh, North Carolina, had planned to turn the former library into a co-working hub and business incubator with a maker space and a cafe.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Northwestern High School music students carry on

MAPLE — The class of 2022 music students at Northwestern High School repeatedly found ways to excel during their four years. In spite of a global pandemic and dropping participation, the school’s concert choir and concert band not only participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) concert festivals all four years, but also achieved the highest ratings each year, their teachers said.
MAPLE, WI
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Circuit Court for June 10, 2022

Chelsee Surah Jones, 30, Duluth, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed. June 2. Rebecca Carin Boykin, 50, 1424 N. 12th St., second-degree recklessly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Amateur baseball: Sea Dogs rout Ashland

ASHLAND — Alex Busick was 3-for-5 and homered twice as the Lake Superior Sea Dogs routed the Ashland Merchants 13-3 on Sunday in Upper 13 League amateur baseball. The visiting Sea Dogs scored in each of their first five at-bats and in seven of eight innings before the game was called due to the 10-run rule.
ASHLAND, WI
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Fish and Game League awards scholarships

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Fish and Game League awarded three $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors. Part of the league’s mission is to secure legislation that will benefit fish and game while preserving outdoor experiences. Ben Dickenson from Solon Springs High School will be attending the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI

