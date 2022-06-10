Don and Gayle Weyers

ASHLAND — Alex Busick was 3-for-5 and homered twice as the Lake Superior Sea Dogs routed the Ashland Merchants 13-3 on Sunday in Upper 13 League amateur baseball. The visiting Sea Dogs scored in each of their first five at-bats and in seven of eight innings before the game was called due to the 10-run rule.

ASHLAND, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO