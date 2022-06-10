Don and Gayle Weyers

SUPERIOR — Come to the Superior Public Library on Wednesday, June 15, and talk to staff from the Job Center of Wisconsin. They’ll help you navigate their website, apply for jobs and apply for unemployment benefits. They’re here on the third Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SUPERIOR — Privately funding the cost to renovate Superior’s first Carnegie Library proved to be the biggest challenge for the long-vacant building at 1204 Hammond Ave. The Library Superior LLC, a company formed by Osterlund Architects LLC of Raleigh, North Carolina, had planned to turn the former library into a co-working hub and business incubator with a maker space and a cafe.
MAPLE — The class of 2022 music students at Northwestern High School repeatedly found ways to excel during their four years. In spite of a global pandemic and dropping participation, the school’s concert choir and concert band not only participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) concert festivals all four years, but also achieved the highest ratings each year, their teachers said.
ASHLAND — Alex Busick was 3-for-5 and homered twice as the Lake Superior Sea Dogs routed the Ashland Merchants 13-3 on Sunday in Upper 13 League amateur baseball. The visiting Sea Dogs scored in each of their first five at-bats and in seven of eight innings before the game was called due to the 10-run rule.
SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Fish and Game League awarded three $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors. Part of the league’s mission is to secure legislation that will benefit fish and game while preserving outdoor experiences. Ben Dickenson from Solon Springs High School will be attending the...
Comments / 0