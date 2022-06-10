ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the first trailer for HBO series ‘Menudo: Forever Young’

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer has been released for the...

www.today.com

Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
Collider

Peaking Too Early: 'Westworld' and 7 More Iconic TV Shows That Never Topped Their First Season

Getting a television show on screens is an achievement in itself. Given there are thousands of competing scripts at any one time, it takes a leap of faith — usually from a network or, in today's market, much more likely a streaming service — to bankroll even a pilot (a one-episode proof of concept). If a creative team manages to deliver on said pilot, they may be lucky enough to have an order for a series.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Starstruck’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. Rose Matafeo’s critically acclaimed rom-com series “Starstruck” has been renewed for Season 3, HBO Max and co-producer BBC Three announced. Matafeo stars in the series as Jessie, an aimless millennial New Zealander living in East London who has a chance encounter with Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel), an A-list actor, on New Year’s Eve. The show follows them as they navigate their attraction to each other, which is complicated by Tom’s career, Jessie’s quirky group of friends and their mutual inability to communicate properly. Season 2 of the show ended with the two temporarily breaking...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: United States of Al Star's New Role, Menudo Trailer and More

Click here to read the full article. United States of Al vet Parker Young is moving to the great outdoors: The actor will star opposite Michaela McManus (The Village) in the ABC drama pilot Criminal Nature, our sister site Deadline reports. The project is described as “a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of National Parks,” per ABC. “The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.” Young will...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
TVLine

Fox Sets Fall Schedule, Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, Cleaning Lady and Others — Fantasy Island Held for Midseason

Click here to read the full article. Filed under “Worth the Wait,” Fox on Monday afternoon at long last revealed its fall schedule — with premieres dates, to boot. #Efficiency (TVLine’s rather famous Fall TV Grid has thusly been updated.) * Hmm, not much to see here, everything is very BAU — unless you consider Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch trading Thursday time slots a “big move.” But you probably don’t. * The country music sudser Monarch, starring Anna Friel and Susan Sarandon, looks poised to finally, actually premiere — with a two-night event that gives it a plum...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bebe Neuwirth teases 'Julia' Season 2, reveals favorite part of the show

Bebe Neuwirth was one of the funniest parts of HBOMax's "Julia," an eight-episode series based on the life of Julia Child and her efforts to bring her landmark cooking show "The French Chef" to the screen. Neuwirth, a long-time actor and Broadway legend, portrays Avis DeVoto, Julia's best friend and...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

HBO Max: The 29 Best Movies to Watch

If you're new to HBO Max, or you haven't explored the service's library in awhile, now's a good time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, you get access to everything HBO has to offer, which includes several movies that were recently showing in theaters. And as with all streaming services, the library of great movies is changing all the time. We keep track of everything that's coming to HBO Max each week, as well as some of the service's standout originals, which you can check out below. And if you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers tons of art house classics from the prestigious Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
TVLine

Fargo: Jon Hamm to Star in Season 5

Click here to read the full article. Jon Hamm is back in his prestige TV wheelhouse: The Mad Men veteran will star in the upcoming fifth season of Fargo, FX announced on Monday. Character details are sketchy at this point, but Hamm will play a character named Roy. Season 5 — which was officially announced back in February — will be set in the year 2019, with the official logline asking, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” Also joining the Season 5 cast: Ted Lasso‘s Juno Temple as a character named Dot, and Jennifer...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jensen Ackles and ‘The Boys’ Showrunner on Possibility of Fellow ‘Supernatural’ Alum Jared Padalecki Doing a Cameo

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s superhero series “The Boys” got a little more super(natural) in its Season 3 debut on Friday with the introduction of Jensen Ackles to the cast in the role of Soldier Boy. His arrival on the series marked a reunion for Ackles and “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke, as Kripke is also the creator of The CW’s “Supernatural,” which starred Ackles and Jared Padalecki as brothers Dean and Sam Winchester throughout its 15-season run. So now that Ackles has made his way from one Kripke show to another, is there any chance we’ll see...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Mayans M.C. (Season 4 Episode 10) Season finale, trailer, release date

EZ ties up loose ends as the future of the club hangs in the balance. Alvarez seeks peace with a Redwood Original. Startattle.com – Mayans M.C. | FX. This season finale was directed by Elgin James, from a script he co-wrote with Sean Varela. Network: FX. Episode title: “When...
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Reality Series Greenlit at Netflix With Open Casting Call

Netflix has greenlit “Squid Game: The Challenge,” a reality competition series based on the hit 2021 South Korean drama. The news came from Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday. According to Netflix, “Squid Game: The Challenge” will be “the biggest reality competition series ever,” hosting the largest cast and offering the largest lump sum cash prize in reality television history as 456 players compete for $4.56 million.
TV SERIES
IGN

First Look at The Last of Us HBO Series' Two Leads

Neil Druckmann was on hand to share a bunch of news on The Last of Us, including the first look at the two leads in the upcoming HBO adaptation of The Last of Us. At Summer Game Fest, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann gave an update on The Last of Us HBO series, which he is co-developing. Druckmann even directed an episode for HBO and provided the first look at Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie, this time their faces. The scene is from the episode Druckmann directed.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Attend Baby Shower For Their Second Child

Late last year, it was announced that rapper, Blueface, and his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, would be welcoming their second child together. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Jaidyn gave Blue, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, an early holiday present-- a positive pregnancy test. Elated at the news, Blue hugged and kissed his girlfriend in excitement.
CELEBRITIES

