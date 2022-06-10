Campfire Program to be Held at Kiasutha Beach

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren YMCA and the Allegheny Community Center are teaming up to offer a series of art, cooking, and multi-generational programs in the community. The programs will run all summer, with the opportunity for kids to include an art experience on Wednesdays starting June 14th, culinary programs at the ACC as well as a series of “Make and Take” projects.
One community favorite held in North East known as Gibson Days, made it’s return this weekend after a two year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers told us that they are off to a great start for their first weekend back as they are seeing more vendors and more people returning to buy local. […]
For decades, steel mills lined Western Pennsylvania’s rivers, and though they belched out soot and pollution, they put food on the table. It’s a familiar story, nowhere more true than in Beaver County, says Skip Homan. “Steel in Beaver County was the major source of employment,” said Homan,...
Classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, hundreds of them were lined up State St. on June 10 for the 2022 Cruise Town Erie Car Show. This is the 12th year in a row that Contemporary Motorcar has been the sponsor. The city closed down State St. from 4th to 12th St. so families can safely […]
Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are searching for two Abraxas juveniles who escaped from the facility on Sunday. According to Marienville-based State Police, two caucasian male juveniles have escaped from Abraxas, near Marienville, in Jenks Township, Forest County. The individuals are described as follows: caucasian/male 6’3” tall,...
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a vehicle versus bear collision on State Route 899 on Saturday night. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened on Saturday, June 11, around 11:08 p.m. on State Route 899, south of its intersection with Maple Creek Drive, in Barnett Township, Forest County.
KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Jones Hill Road early Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the fire occurred at a structure on Johns Hill Road, in Knox Township, Brookville, Jefferson County, around 1:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 9.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a dead dog and kitten were discovered in a container in a yard in Warren Saturday. The homeowner in the 2300 block of E. 5th St. reported there was a suspicious container in his yard just after 5 p.m. Troopers...
CRESSON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walking through Cresson, Cambria County, Dan and Emma Perritano send smiles and waves. “We do this because we love to do it,” Dan explained. “We get so much support. So much help from people.” The father-daughter duo are walking more than 300 miles from their hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania […]
A Clymer resident is one of 11 high school seniors in New York State who were named winners of a 2022 New York Farm Bureau (NYFB) Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Miranda Nickerson was the winner from NYFB District 1; she received a cash award and a gift from the NYFB Promotion & Education Program. Nickerson attends high school in the Corry Area School District in Pennsylvania and plans to attend Cornell University to major in Animal Science, with the goal of being a veterinarian. The winners must have a family Farm Bureau membership or a student Farm Bureau membership in order to qualify. A panel of judges selected the winners based on their essay submissions, as well as their applications, which included their community and agricultural engagement.
It was the first weekend back for the RV Show at Presque Isle Downs and Casino since taking a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the second day of the RV Show. More than 40 different campers were at the casino parking lot. Participants were able to walk through these RV’s […]
CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are searching for a Punxsutawney man who went missing on Thursday evening. On Friday, June 10, Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a missing person report. The individual is identified as 32-year-old Alexander Dale Winebark, of Punxsutawney. Winebark was last observed at his mother’s...
If you like jeeps, Western Pennsylvania is the place to be this weekend. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is underway. It's a tribute event for the history behind Jeep, the people who created it, and its birthplace, which apparently is Butler, Pennsylvania. The family friendly event gives jeep enthusiasts on...
Teachers from across the country, including one from Warren County, were invited to the “happiest place on earth” for the Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration. Fontaine Glenn was live in the studio with more. Fifty teachers were chosen from thousands of applicants to be honored at Disney World in Orlando, Florida over Memorial Day […]
According to the Cambria County Coroner’s Office, a South Fork man was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday evening. The Coroner’s Office says that 37-year-old Merlin Elderkin was riding his motorcycle westbound on Route 56 and went to take the Bedford St. exit when he failed to make the turn and struck a street sign causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.
WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say the cause of a structure fire in Smicksburg has been listed as undetermined, but remains under investigation. According to Ridgway-based State Police, around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, a structure fire was reported at a residence along State Route 954 in Smicksburg, West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the ever rising price of fuel and supply chain issues continue to effect everyday Americans across the United States, these economic issues are now starting to affect the world of motorsports. The ripple effect was recently felt at UMI Motorsports Park in Clearfield when they canceled an upcoming race […]
Oliver Road closure A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work beginning Monday, June 13. PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot and Flower roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout. A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. The closure will […]
It's going to be a busy weekend with fun events all around the region. There will be a Jeep invasion in downtown Butler, beginning Friday. Butler is known as the "birthplace of the Jeep." There are a lot of Jeep-themed competitions and events happening all weekend long at Coopers Lake Campground.
Comments / 0