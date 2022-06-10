ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Rebel Wilson posted to Instagram to announce her relationship...

www.today.com

TODAY.com

Rebel Wilson addresses being outed by Australian newspaper

Rebel Wilson opened up about feeling pressured to publicly share her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma after an Australian newspaper said it planned to publish the story. Justin Sylvester, host of E!’s Daily Pop joins Hoda and Jenna to discuss the unfolding situation, as well as other pop culture headlines.June 14, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Cooper Noriega's family breaks silence on his death: 'My boy was a believer'

Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
BURBANK, CA
Rebel Wilson
TODAY.com

Billy Kametz, beloved voice actor, dies at 35 from colon cancer

Billy Kametz, best known for his work as a voice actor, died on Thursday, June 9 after battling colon cancer. He was 35. News of his death was shared on his GoFundMe page, which was set up shortly after he shared his diagnosis in April. The page’s organizer, his event agent A. Jinnie McManus, shared the tragic news in an update on the page, along with the actor’s obituary, and kind towards directed toward his supporters.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

3 generations of Presleys attend Graceland premiere of ‘Elvis’

Three generations of Elvis Presley’s relatives attended a special screening of “Elvis,” the upcoming biopic about the singer’s rise to fame, at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday. The King’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, attended the screening along with her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54,...
MEMPHIS, TN
TODAY.com

Country star Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

On Sunday, June 12, country singer Toby Keith revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, and began treatment six months ago. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith, 60, tweeted. "I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Disney Princess
TODAY.com

Carson Daly’s son is his mini-me in new pic: ‘Father-Son time’

Carson Daly's son, Jackson, is most definitely his mini-me. The TODAY co-host just shared the cutest photo with his lookalike son, and the resemblance is remarkable. In the sweet snapshot, Carson wraps his arms around the 13-year-old as they pose in front of a gorgeous backdrop. From their slight smiles and warm eyes to their awesome manes, the father-son duo definitely have a lot in common.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Bebe Neuwirth teases 'Julia' Season 2, reveals favorite part of the show

Bebe Neuwirth was one of the funniest parts of HBOMax's "Julia," an eight-episode series based on the life of Julia Child and her efforts to bring her landmark cooking show "The French Chef" to the screen. Neuwirth, a long-time actor and Broadway legend, portrays Avis DeVoto, Julia's best friend and...
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Lizzo changes lyrics of new song ‘Grrrls’ to remove 'ableist slur'

Lizzo is changing the lyrics to her new song “Grrrls” after criticism from the disabled community that the song has contains a word in it that is considered an “ableist slur.”. The lyrics in question are as follows:. “Hold my bag/Do you see this s---? I’ma spazz.”...
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Justin Bieber updates fans on his Ramsay Hunt syndrome. When will he recover?

Pop star Justin Bieber, who's suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, updated his fans on his condition Monday after revealing his diagnosis last week. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare disorder caused by a viral infection in the ear, which affects the facial nerve, leading to paralysis. On Instagram Monday, Bieber...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Naomi Campbell posts rare photo of daughter taking first steps

Naomi Campbell's baby girl is ready for the runway!. Over the weekend, Campbell, 52, posted a photo walking hand in hand with her daughter, now 13 months old and rocking a pair of toddler sneakers, on Instagram. "My love, My heartbeat," she wrote. "First Steps walking ❤️❤️❤️."...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Post Malone announces birth of daughter and engagement news

Post Malone is now a father and an engaged man. The 26-year-old rapper shared the news about the two big changes in his life during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday. Post Malone, who is promoting his new album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” subtly revealed to...
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Amber Heard breaks silence: I don't blame the jury

In an NBC News exclusive, Amber Heard opens up to Savannah Guthrie, breaking her silence on the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard speaking out about the verdict, as well as social media’s impact.June 13, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Dakota Johnson joins the world of Jane Austen in ‘Persuasion’ adaptation

Chances are, the trailer for "Persuasion" is cheeky and intriguing enough to persuade you to watch the Jane Austen movie adaptation, dropping on Netflix on July 15. Dakota Johnson, previously known for "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "The High Note," breaks the fourth wall at the start of the trailer.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Jenna Bush Hager makes the case for feral kid summer

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager is making a strong case for hands-off parenting. “I want free-range kids. You know, wild and feral. I want feral children,” Jenna announced on Tuesday’s show. Jenna explained that when she and her twin sister, Barbara, were growing up in Texas, their mom...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

