Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Mandy Moore’s tour is turning into a real family affair. The “This Is Us” star, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories chronicling the efforts of her hubby taking care of their son, Gus, 1, while she tours in support of her new album, “In Real Life.”
Rebel Wilson opened up about feeling pressured to publicly share her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma after an Australian newspaper said it planned to publish the story. Justin Sylvester, host of E!’s Daily Pop joins Hoda and Jenna to discuss the unfolding situation, as well as other pop culture headlines.June 14, 2022.
Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
MALORIE Beaver's baby daddy Lane Fernandez shared a heartbreaking post on social media just one month before his tragic death. The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star died just three weeks after welcoming his newborn son Nolyn alongside his wife Kylee Rose. Lane, 28, took to his Facebook profile on...
Billy Kametz, best known for his work as a voice actor, died on Thursday, June 9 after battling colon cancer. He was 35. News of his death was shared on his GoFundMe page, which was set up shortly after he shared his diagnosis in April. The page’s organizer, his event agent A. Jinnie McManus, shared the tragic news in an update on the page, along with the actor’s obituary, and kind towards directed toward his supporters.
Three generations of Elvis Presley’s relatives attended a special screening of “Elvis,” the upcoming biopic about the singer’s rise to fame, at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday. The King’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, attended the screening along with her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54,...
On Sunday, June 12, country singer Toby Keith revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, and began treatment six months ago. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith, 60, tweeted. "I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax."
Carson Daly's son, Jackson, is most definitely his mini-me. The TODAY co-host just shared the cutest photo with his lookalike son, and the resemblance is remarkable. In the sweet snapshot, Carson wraps his arms around the 13-year-old as they pose in front of a gorgeous backdrop. From their slight smiles and warm eyes to their awesome manes, the father-son duo definitely have a lot in common.
Bebe Neuwirth was one of the funniest parts of HBOMax's "Julia," an eight-episode series based on the life of Julia Child and her efforts to bring her landmark cooking show "The French Chef" to the screen. Neuwirth, a long-time actor and Broadway legend, portrays Avis DeVoto, Julia's best friend and...
Faith Hill is a country music superstar who’s giving acting another shot. The “Breathe” singer, who can be seen in the Paramount+ show “1883,” says she had no plans to step back in front of the camera after she starred in the 2004 movie “The Stepford Wives.”
Lizzo is changing the lyrics to her new song “Grrrls” after criticism from the disabled community that the song has contains a word in it that is considered an “ableist slur.”. The lyrics in question are as follows:. “Hold my bag/Do you see this s---? I’ma spazz.”...
Pop star Justin Bieber, who's suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, updated his fans on his condition Monday after revealing his diagnosis last week. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare disorder caused by a viral infection in the ear, which affects the facial nerve, leading to paralysis. On Instagram Monday, Bieber...
Naomi Campbell's baby girl is ready for the runway!. Over the weekend, Campbell, 52, posted a photo walking hand in hand with her daughter, now 13 months old and rocking a pair of toddler sneakers, on Instagram. "My love, My heartbeat," she wrote. "First Steps walking ❤️❤️❤️."...
Post Malone is now a father and an engaged man. The 26-year-old rapper shared the news about the two big changes in his life during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday. Post Malone, who is promoting his new album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” subtly revealed to...
In an NBC News exclusive, Amber Heard opens up to Savannah Guthrie, breaking her silence on the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard speaking out about the verdict, as well as social media’s impact.June 13, 2022.
Remi Bader, a TikTok star known for her realistic clothing haul videos, claimed that during a recent trip with other influencers, a ranch wouldn’t allow her to ride their horses due to her weight. Bader, who has more than 2 million followers on TikTok, was in Montauk, New York,...
Chances are, the trailer for "Persuasion" is cheeky and intriguing enough to persuade you to watch the Jane Austen movie adaptation, dropping on Netflix on July 15. Dakota Johnson, previously known for "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "The High Note," breaks the fourth wall at the start of the trailer.
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager is making a strong case for hands-off parenting. “I want free-range kids. You know, wild and feral. I want feral children,” Jenna announced on Tuesday’s show. Jenna explained that when she and her twin sister, Barbara, were growing up in Texas, their mom...
In a game called “Is Bryan Lying?” Hoda and Jenna try to figure out if Bryan Cranston is telling a true story. In one that turns out to be true, Cranston recalls the time he saw John Ritter on Broadway.June 14, 2022.
