Coffee-Themed Artful Streetwear

By Amy Duong
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypebeans works in collaboration with Spanish artist Javier Calleja on a new collection together, highlighting the merge that exists between fashion, coffee, and art. The three pillars serve as the main inspiration behind the...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Female-Centric Graphic Streetwear

Amsterdam-based fashion imprint Patta introduces its brand new Femme collection designed for the warmer seasons of the year. It is packed with unisex streetwear designs that are comfortable and cozy, made in a range of shapes and sizes. The new capsule features contemporary approaches to streetwear shapes. This includes shorts,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Eclectic Contemporary Home Collections

Secret Garden is the name of a new design-forward home collection by Dutch designer Marcel Wanders. Created for Italian brand Devon&Devon, Wanders plays around with sculpturally minimalist silhouettes and ornate wall coverings that spotlight whimsical prints. Ideal for a variety of spaces, the patterns for the wall coverings are named Blossom, Zen, Urban, and Garden of Dreams and include "a spectrum of motifs from florals and wildlife to geometric shapes and map-like patterns." Hence, these designs fit well with the name of the design-forward contemporary home collection by Wanders. Aside from the wall coverings, the Secret Garden capsule for Devon&Devon also includes dressing tables, mirrors, and tabletop objects. Marcel Wanders prioritized "rounded forms and gentle lines" when envisioning these offerings.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Modern Customizable Table Designs

Italian furniture company Arper has released a series of customizable table designs that are bound to suit the diverse needs of consumers. Regardless of what one's tastes might be, the space restrictions of the room in question, or any other factors that tie into making interior design decisions, Arper's Ghia tables provide many suitable options as the customizable tables are offered in bespoke sizes, shapes, and finishes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Rhinestone-Embellished Streetwear

Emerging UK-based streetwear imprint Unknown introduces its new collection of streetwear designs. It is made up of a matching tracksuit and graphic t-shirt for the season. It is rooted in themes that are true to UK culture and readies for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The brand's new capsule takes on the name 'Uniform' and it delivers a blend of new colorway options.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Javier Calleja
TrendHunter.com

Paradoxical Colorful Art Galleries

Artist Arlene Shechet is creating a solo exhibition that is taking place at Pace Gallery, showcasing the Moon in the Morning exhibition. The title of the art installation reflects the visual paradoxes that the artist is known for. Shechet is known for her work creating vibrant sculptures that are reflective of totem poles, using a wide range of materials such as clay and paint.
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Back-To-School-Themed Fall Fashion

Emerging fashion label DAIRIKU introduces the new After School collection that is set to join the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 season. The inspiration behind the capsule is drawn from the re-imagined concept of a collegiate campus and the school themes of the time. The latest collection is made up of textured...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Construction-Inspired Sweatpants

TMS.SITE is an emerging performance workwear label that is based in Hong Kong -- it recently unveiled the new 3.0 Industrial Functional Sweatpants for the season. Founder Mei Sze recently graduated from the Royal College of Art in London and has since launched this new workwear imprint that is meant to elevate workwear silhouettes and the perception of the industry as a whole.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

American City-Themed Shoes

Dr. Martens has released a new 'City Pack' that captures the essence of four iconic cities: New York, London, Tokyo, and Los Angeles, following a partnership with Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Dr. Martens newest '1461' Oxford colorways are reworked with color blocking, typography, and bespoke hardware. The 1461 'New York'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Art#Streetwear#Coffee Themed#Spanish
TrendHunter.com

10 Retro Summer Fashion Staples

Retro summer fashion staples are still going strong in 2022 and many brands have hopped onto the nostalgia wagon with stylish (and often extremely functional) offerings. Needles and UNION Tokyo, for instance, collaborated on a Summer 2022 collection that delivers track sets, with silhouettes that clearly nod to the '90s. UK outdoor label Craghoppers also teases out the aesthetic of '80s and '90s-era hiking wear with its Archive collection. This capsule features playful and colorful overhead fleeces, full zip hoodies, technical shorts, and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Summer-Ready Home Decor

Hilary MacMillan's Summer Refresh Home Collection is revitalizing the home with seasonal hues. The new collection features bright designs to bring sunshine and playfulness into the home throughout the summer. Consisting of various mix and match home decor items, Hilary MacMillan's Summer Refresh range is available through the brand's e-commerce website.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

School-Themed Tonal Sneakers

Nike introduces a new tonal iteration of the BRSB sneaker model in a bright Blue and Yellow colorway palette that is inspired by UCLA. The low-cut silhouette celebrates the company's original name, which is Blue Ribbon Sports, heavily inspired by the original Nike Cortez design from 1972 by Bill Cortez.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Greyscale Sleek Skate Sneakers

Nike continues to broaden its offerings when it comes to the design palettes of the iconic Dunk Low sneaker model -- the latest that drops is the Greyscale colorway. It is set to arrive in store locations later this year and features a muted palette all throughout the silhouette. It...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Immersive Boho-Inspired Bath Kits

Immersive bath kits are definitely one of the specialties of SELV Rituel—the Canadian-based all-natural beauty and wellness brand. For this year's International Bath Day, which falls on the 14th of June, the company is spotlighting its Boho Ritual immersive kit. One of the brand's best-sellers, this vegan kit elevates not only the contents but also the aesthetic of one's bathing experience. Powered by clementine, lime, and lemon, the Boho Ritual immersive bathing kit is quite refreshing and stimulates reflection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

80s-Inspired One-Piece Luxe Sandals

Luxury fashion house Givenchy introduces two new tonal iterations of the signature Marshmallow footwear model for the season. It continues with the Monumental style sneaker and a new iteration of the Graffiti style sneaker to join for the warmer times. Kicking off with the Monumental, it has a design that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Minimal Sustainable Lifestyle Footwear

Adidas introduces a new design update that takes the form of its signature Stan Smith sneaker model as the base, revealing the brand new JAPAN SMU update. The shoe takes on a sustainable mindset this time around as it was originally introduced in 1965 as the first-ever leather tennis shoe.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Pride Community-Honoring Apparel

The Trevor Project works in collaboration with Nautica on a new Pride collection launching to honor LGBTQA+ awareness and support. The duo joins forces to commit a financial pledge to the organization and help empower the community. The capsule itself is made up of tank tops, polo tops, accessories, shorts, and graphic tees.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Nostalgic '90s Music Merchandise

Supervsn Studios, a fashion brand based in Los Angeles, has a remarkable capacity to transmit thought-provoking messages through its products in a way that is profoundly resonant. Supervsn Studios' newest release is inspired by a famous lyric from Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)," which reads "How you gon' win when you ain't right within?" On the back, there are caterpillar and butterfly pictures from Eric Carle's ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ that reinforce themes signifying transformation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Color-Blocked Sneakers

To celebrate this year's Puerto Rican Day, sportswear giant Nike introduces a special iteration of the iconic Air Force 1 Low sneaker model in the Boricua colorway design. The silhouette retains most of its construction and overall looks, with updates that highlight a vibrant color palette and color-blocking design details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Sneaker Heel Hybrids

Designer Ancuta Sarca introduces the latest sneaker-heel design that is made in collaboration with Nike. It boasts a vibrant design that cannot be missed. Together, the duo creates a pointed-toe shape and the heels are made from a sustainable mindset, using upcycled Nike sneakers. The neon mesh-leather construction gives off...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Perforated Single Moulded Sneakers

Adidas is planning to launch a new foam runner sneaker model as it retains most of the same design language from the series including the iconic perforated details throughout the silhouette. It has yet to take on an official name but resembles the sandal from the German imrpint. The shape...
APPAREL

