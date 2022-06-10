Coffee-Themed Artful Streetwear

Secret Garden is the name of a new design-forward home collection by Dutch designer Marcel Wanders. Created for Italian brand Devon&Devon, Wanders plays around with sculpturally minimalist silhouettes and ornate wall coverings that spotlight whimsical prints. Ideal for a variety of spaces, the patterns for the wall coverings are named Blossom, Zen, Urban, and Garden of Dreams and include "a spectrum of motifs from florals and wildlife to geometric shapes and map-like patterns." Hence, these designs fit well with the name of the design-forward contemporary home collection by Wanders. Aside from the wall coverings, the Secret Garden capsule for Devon&Devon also includes dressing tables, mirrors, and tabletop objects. Marcel Wanders prioritized "rounded forms and gentle lines" when envisioning these offerings.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 21 HOURS AGO