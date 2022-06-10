ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Zac Lomax's BLUNDER gifts Murray Taulagi try as North Queensland hammer hapless St George to consolidate top-four spot

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

St George Illawarra were their own worst enemy as they suffered a 31-12 defeat against North Queensland on Friday night, with Zac Lomax enduring a nightmare moment.

The Dragons trailed 20-6 at halftime and their night took a turn for the worse shortly after the break, when Lomax attempted an audacious no-look flick pass off the back of his hand despite being 15metres out of his own try line.

The attempt backfired disastrously, with the ball missing its intended target, Dragons winger Tautau Moga, and bouncing on the turf before being scooped up by Murray Taulagi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXOZq_0g6qR4RA00
Murray Taulagi scored the Cowboys' fourth try of a dominant win against St George

The Cowboys young gun could barely believe his luck, as he picked up the Steeden before scoring one of the easiest tries of his career.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler slammed Lomax's decision-making.

'It's a dangerous place to be looking for a flick pass,' the Blues coach said in commentary on Nine.

'He got on the outside of his centre and looked for the miracle ball.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmxTm_0g6qR4RA00
Zac Lomax (No4) attempted an audacious no-look flick pass 15metres out of his own try line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRHxJ_0g6qR4RA00
The gamble didn't pay off as the ball neve reached its intended target, Dragons winger Tautau Moga (left) and allowed Taulagi (right) to pounce 

Taulagi's try all but sealed the game for North Queensland as they clinched their 10th win of the season and cement themselves in the competition's top four.

The hosts produced some absolutely dazzling football at times and tore through the Dragons' defence at will, with Scott Drinkwater, Peta Hiku and Reece Robson all crossing in the first 30 minutes, before Moses Suli eventually put St George on the board just before halftime.

The Cowboys have a knack of turning up their defensive intensity in second halves and held their opposition to just the one try in the second stanza.

Their 46 points conceded in second halves through 14 rounds this season is the NRL's best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufux0_0g6qR4RA00
North Queensland trounced St George 31-12 on Friday night in Townsville 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MI2dh_0g6qR4RA00
The Dragons repeatedly shot themselves in the foot as they fell to 6-7 for the season

The home side was well in control after they'd added three tries to one in the first stanza.

It was the visitors who enjoyed the lions share of territory in the second half, only capitalising on it late through a try to Jaydn Su'a in the 74th minute.

Their play-the-balls deep in the final third were shutdown with punishing defence by the Cowboys.

North Queensland hooker Robson paved the way with 43 tackles, none better than on former teammate Francis Molo on his tryline to force an error late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKqQP_0g6qR4RA00
Scott Drinkwater put the Cowboys ahead with the game barely five minutes old 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Z4qE_0g6qR4RA00
Before Peta Hiku scored North Queensland's second try just five minutes later

Co-skipper Jason Taumalolo was back to his barnstorming best through the middle, leading all players with 191 metres off 18 carries while Jordan McLean was damaging through the middle to finish with 124.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten said he was looking for ball control from his side but they coughed it up on their opening two sets before the Dragons gifted them field position with back-to-back restarts.

Tom Dearden capitalised on the deep territory, putting Coen Hess through a hole before he offloaded to a surging Drinkwater to plunge over.

The Cowboys were then back on the offensive as Dearden forced a goal-line dropout, with Drinkwater turning provider on the resulting set, grubbering to the in-goal for Hiku to bag their second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTNix_0g6qR4RA00
The Dragons enjoyed the lions share of territory in the second half but failed to capitalise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rq2b8_0g6qR4RA00
Ben Hunt was off-colour after playing for Queensland in Origin 1 on Wednesday night

A penalty goal by Valentine Holmes made it 14-0 after 22 minutes before the Dragons had their first real crack at the line but Cody Ramsey's try was overturned due to obstruction.

Moments later the home side had their third after a deft pass by Taumalolo in midfield put Griffin Neame through a hole, he in turn finding a supporting Robson to score against his former club.

Suli's try before halftime gave the Dragons some hope but the Cowboys kept them at arm's length to secure the win.

In a blemish for the Cowboys, they lost young-gun backrower Heilum Luki to a suspected ACL injury in the first half.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have taken fear of failure away from England... but even so, the blockbuster style of victory over New Zealand was just stunning

You can talk the talk, as Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have done since coming together, but it is quite another thing to walk the walk. How England walked it here. They have talked about promoting Test cricket and making people enjoy it. Well, if you have not enjoyed the five days of this second Test then cricket really is not for you.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

As Australia celebrates making the World Cup, spare a thought for poor old New Zealand where fans are fuming after its soccer and cricket teams both lost crucial matches

In the wake of Australia's historic World Cup qualification and Royal Ascot victory, New Zealand fans all over the country will be heartbroken after one of their worst days in sporting history. Playing in a World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica in Dubai, the All Whites went down 1-nil thanks...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate vows to bounce back like Sir Bobby Robson did after England fans turned on him during 'very, very PAINFUL' 4-0 defeat by Hungary… as boss asks to be judged on matches when his team is at 'full strength'

Gareth Southgate vowed to take inspiration from the likes of the late Sir Bobby Robson after England fans turned on him and his players following their humiliation against Hungary and worst home defeat since 1928. Southgate was taunted with chants of ‘sacked in the morning’ and ‘you don’t know what...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: England have fallen and the intensity of the job is taking its toll on Gareth Southgate... he needs a break to recharge as much as his players do if they are to avoid a bleak World Cup

Gareth Southgate's first act was in keeping with how he is as a man. As those who had remained in the stands squawked and screeched their fury, England’s head coach turned to his opposite number Marco Rossi and congratulated him at length on Hungary’s remarkable victory. What followed...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#North Queensland#Dragons
Daily Mail

West Ham close in on their first signing of the summer with defender Nayef Aguerd set to have a medical this week ahead of £25m move from Rennes

Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd is to have a medical this week ahead of his £25million move to West Ham, who remain keen on Southampton's James Ward-Prowse. The 26-year-old centre-back has been a long-time target of manager David Moyes and West Ham increased their initial offer to £25m to get the deal for the Morocco international over the line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

408K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy