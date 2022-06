A view of oil and gas development on Bureau of Land Management lands in Colorado, on Jan. 3, 2015. (Bob Wick/BLM/Public domain) Colorado’s public lands are part of what makes our state a special place to live and why so many visitors come here from across the world. Unfortunately, the oil and gas industry has been exploiting our public lands using out-of-date leasing rules to rake in profits using a buy-low-and-sell-high business model at the expense of everyday Coloradans.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO