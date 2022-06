As Maine voters go to the polls to vote in local primaries on Tuesday, Beacon will be watching how progressives fare in their bids for the Maine State Legislature and local school boards. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the Republican primary for Maine’s Second Congressional District, where former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and newcomer Liz Caruso are competing to court voters loyal to former President Donald Trump.

MAINE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO