Chicago, IL

Panera launches 1st ‘Panera To Go’ digital-only café

Fast Casual
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article's first Panera To Go, a digital-only café focused on off premise dining, is up and running in Chicago. It's the first of three test locations opening this year. The upcoming stores will be in California and Washington, D.C., according to a press release. The 2,500-square-foot store is...

www.fastcasual.com

alxnow.com

Arlington leather repair shop Best Foot Forward moving to Bradlee Shopping Center

After twenty years in Pentagon Row, family-owned leatherworking shop Best Foot Forward is moving to the Bradlee Shopping Center in Alexandria early next month. Victoria Lopez, operations manager at Best Foot Forward and daughter of the shop’s founder Wilfred Lopez, said they are planning on moving to the new Bradlee location sometime in early July.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Shouk, a Plant-Based, Kosher Street Food Restaurant, Has Opened it’s Second MoCo Location (Bethesda)

Back in April 2021, Shouk announced that it would be opening two new locations this fall– one in Westwood Shopping Center in Bethesda, and another in Rockville’s Montrose Shopping Center. The Rockville location opened in November and the newest location at 5436 Westbard Avenue in the Westwood shopping center is now open and you can view the menu or place an order here.
BETHESDA, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Restaurants in Washington DC: Affordable and Tasty

When you are craving some mouth-watering seafood in the nation’s capital, it doesn’t always have to cost you an arm and a leg. You just need to do a little bit of research to find a number of hidden gems in town. Or you can simply rely on the research The DC Post has already done for you. These are the best seafood restaurants in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
WGME

Rare 'Uncle Sam Diamond' be put on display at the Smithsonian

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A rare Arkansas diamond, that hasn't been seen on US soil since 1974, has resurfaced and is set to be placed on display at the Smithsonian Friday morning. According to Glenn Worthington, author of many books on diamonds in Arkansas, the Uncle Sam Diamond will...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Bears, foxes & turkeys! Reason why DMV is seeing more wildlife heading into summer months

WASHINGTON (7News) — It feels like almost weekly we are getting wildlife sightings of bears, rabid coyotes, and foxes. Even a turkey was spotted in D.C. 7News turned to the experts, and wildlife officials to find out if we are dealing with more wildlife? They say one factor is more recordings since many of us now have phone cameras, Ring cameras, and home security systems that are capturing the sightings more often.
ANIMALS
HipHopDX.com

Pharrell Gifts D.C. Seniors Free Tickets To Something In The Water Festival

Washington, D.C. – The graduating class of 2022 in Washington D.C. will have an extra gift this year thanks to Pharrell Williams. On Friday (June 10), the Grammy Award-winning producer announced all D.C. public high school seniors would be gifted a free pass to his Something In The Water Festival taking place on Juneteenth weekend.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Opening Date Announced for Roaming Rooster in Pike & Rose

The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Amazon Fresh announces opening date in Lorton

Amazon is bringing its version of a grocery store — Amazon Fresh — to Lorton this month. The business plans to open a 38,000-square-foot location on June 23. It’s one of three locations coming soon to Northern Virginia. A location in Manassas opened today (Thursday), and an...
LORTON, VA
Fast Casual

Chick N Max heading to Texas

Wichita-based Chick N Max is headed to Texas, thanks to a three-unit deal with restaurant veteran Aaron Johnson. While leases have yet to be signed, Johnson is eyeing the north side of Houston and expects to have his first restaurant open by year's end. "The signing of this agreement represents...
TEXAS STATE
vivatysons.com

Summer 2022 Taste of Tysons Restaurant Guide

Set on historic Church Street in the heart of Vienna, Bazin’s on Church continues to exceed the expectations of the town’s discriminating diners. Chef Patrick Bazin’s modern American cuisine is simply extraordinary. Stop in for a drink at the bar or a delicious meal in their comfortable and casual dining area. Reservations are strongly recommended.
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

With new cafe, Army veteran brings Southern baking to Tysons workers

Tysons’ newest eatery won’t be found in the usual malls and mixed-use developments. Instead, it has set up base in a cluster of corporate office buildings where Jones Branch Drive curves parallel to the Dulles Toll Road. Welcomed with a ribbon cutting and prayer, the latter courtesy of...
Apartment Therapy

A One-Bedroom Rental Was Turned into a Two-Bedroom Thanks to a Clever Layout

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a single mom, and for a few years my son and I lived with my parents to save money. During this time, I dreamed about my next home constantly! I knew that I wanted to live in Arlington to be closer to Washington, D.C. and to live in a walkable area, but the housing is very expensive. So I decided that I would save money by finding a one-bedroom and creating a “bedroom space” for my son to have when he is home part-time from college. I searched for a while to find a floor plan that would work. There are so many apartment buildings in Arlington but many of them have compact, modern layouts that use space too efficiently to make my plan work. For this reason, I knew I needed an older building, and I didn’t mind because I love the aesthetics of older homes. My building was built in 1966, so not super old but it fits with the retro style that I admire.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Lil’ Cakes & Creamery to Open Rockville Location

Lil’ Cakes & Creamery will be opening a new location at 844 Rockville Pike, the former site of Sam’s Cafe & Market, also known as Sam’s Hookah. Sam’s closed permanently at the end of March. Lil’ Cakes expects the new location to open in about 3-4 months.
ROCKVILLE, MD
streetsensemedia.org

Juneteenth should be a formal holiday in Washington D.C.

I am writing to support the establishment of Juneteenth, which President Biden made into a federal “day of observance” in 2021, as a legal holiday in the District of Columbia. The D.C. Council should recognize it with funding for programs, staffing, and events. Creating a commission to guide its planning is a good start.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Experience Artful Amenities, Elegant Interiors, and Spacious Floor Plans at MUSE

With highly anticipated new models delivering soon, there’s never been a more opportune time to schedule your tour at MUSE. Experience first-hand the elegant interiors, spacious floor plans, breathtaking Potomac River views, and art-inspired amenities which define elevated MUSE living in beloved Old Town, Alexandria. Presenting an array of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

Capital Pride Parade returns after 2-year break

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people turned out to the return of the capital pride parade after two years of scaled back celebrations due to the pandemic. The theme this year, reUNITED. "It is heart warming, it takes you to a full state of euphoria," said Tucker Hull to WUSA9....
WASHINGTON, DC
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Old Irving Park pancake house closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’: The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy