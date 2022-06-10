ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Moment massage rape suspect who ‘attacked Brit tourist in front of her husband’ is paraded by cops with bag on his head

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A MAN who allegedly raped a British tourist in front of her husband has been paraded by cops with a bag over his head.

The 42-year-old woman, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage on holiday in Goa, India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ohgG6_0g6qJuWf00
The rape suspect pictured with a bag over his head and standing with cops Credit: Pernem Police Station/ Cover Asia Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERHNY_0g6qJuWf00
The woman was allegedly raped on Arambol Beach in Goa, India Credit: Alamy

The rape took place near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists, cops said.

A local 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday over the attack.

Dressed in a white shirt and brown chinos, the handcuffed suspect was pictured standing with six cops on Friday with a black bag pulled down over his head.

Superintendent Shobhit Saksena said the suspect will appear in court on Monday after the woman comes face-to-face with her alleged rapist in an ID line-up.

The man was reportedly part of a group offering illegal massage services near the beach.

According to a police complaint lodged by the unnamed British woman, the accused allegedly raped her under the pretext of giving her a massage while she was lying close to Sweet Water Lake near Arambol Beach.

The alleged incident took place on June 2, but the woman only filed a complaint on Monday after speaking to family in the UK and talking to the British Embassy.

A man was reportedly arrested within an hour of the complaint to police, according to Inspector Vikram Naik.

Both the suspect and the woman were sent to a local hospital in Mapusa near Panaji for a medical examination following the alleged sexual assault.

The accused worked as a school librarian in the past, a senior official said.

"We have contacted the police station concerned to get his past records. Currently, he is not working as a librarian," the official said.

A spokesperson for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office told The Sun Online: "We are providing consular support to a British National in Goa."

Brits made up the second-biggest group of international tourists to Goa in 2018 - the last year of available statistics - with around 295,000 visitors.

Visitors are drawn to the region's tropical beaches, relaxed atmosphere, and unique cuisine and culture - a result of Goa's status as a former Portuguese colony.

It comes after another British tourist was allegedly raped by a taxi driver on the Greek island of Crete after he took her to a remote spot instead of her hotel.

The 43-year-old woman told the cops she was attacked in the resort town of Hersonissos after the man picked her up from a bar in the early hours of May 31.

The woman said the taxi driver raped her in the back of his vehicle after taking her to an isolated area.

Cops reportedly arrested a 28-year-old man last week based on the woman's description - but the authorities have not released further details.

The man has denied the accusations of rape and claimed the sex was consensual.

