PIAA Baseball Playoff Results - Quarterfinals

PLAINS TWP. — More than 500 students made history as the first graduating class from the consolidated Wilkes-Barre Area High School Friday. Every commencement speaker in the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza touched upon the many obstacles the class of ’22 had to overcome, particularly the massive disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the complex merger of three high schools into the new “Wolfpack.”

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO