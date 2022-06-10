ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

PIAA Baseball Playoff Results - Quarterfinals

By Skook News
skooknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterfinal results for Schuylkill Count Teams competing in the PIAA Baseball...

www.skooknews.com

Williamsport, Pa. — Penn State women's basketball all-time great Kelly Mazzante (2000-04) is one of 11 new inductees to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday. Mazzante will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 30, at a banquet in Reading. Mazzante is the Big Ten's No. 3 all-time leading scorer (male or female) with 2,919 points. A three-time Kodak/WBCA and USBWA First-Team All-American,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PLAINS TWP. — More than 500 students made history as the first graduating class from the consolidated Wilkes-Barre Area High School Friday. Every commencement speaker in the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza touched upon the many obstacles the class of ’22 had to overcome, particularly the massive disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the complex merger of three high schools into the new “Wolfpack.”
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Lee Gerald Bixler, 85 of Mountain Road, Hegins, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at home. He was born on March 30, 1937 in Valley View, a son of the late Lloyd C. and Grace E. Stutzman Bixler. Lee grew up in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Graduating seniors from the Hazleton Area Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement with a ceremony held Friday evening on the high school campus. Remarks were given by several members of the Hazleton Area faculty and school board, as well from a trio of graduating students: valedictorian Lucy Olander, salutatorian Amelia Bredbenner and class President Adrian Figueroa-Lopez. Watch for more in our graduation special section, which will appear later this month.
HAZLETON, PA
SCRANTON, Pa. — A bear was spotted running through Scranton Sunday morning. As seen from viewer video, the bear was spotted running on the corner of Penn and Lackawanna Avenue. Police followed the bear and say the public should stay indoors and leave the animal alone in those situations.
SCRANTON, PA
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company is unveiling its new Annville Fulfillment Center (AFC) on June 14 at 10:30 a.m. The opening ceremony will include remarks from Hershey Chairman and CEO Michele Buck and other notable Hershey employees. The new facility focuses on Hershey’s improved manufacturing vision which focuses on people, technology, and reliability […]
ANNVILLE, PA
Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Pennsylvania House Republicans announced Monday they are starting the process of impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Reps. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington), Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland), and Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) announced the start of proceedings amid violence across Philadelphia. According to the representatives, nearly 1,000 people have been injured or killed by gun […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
A Pine Grove man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for allegedly raping a teen over the span of 3 years. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, Robert Miller, 41, of Pine Grove has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual Intercourse, and other sexual offenses in relation to a complaint received on June 10th, 2022.
PINE GROVE, PA
A woman with a warrant out of state was taken into custody in Ashland last week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, around 9:45am, Troopers located Candi Miller, 52, on Brock Street in Ashland. Miller had an active full extradition warrant from the...
ASHLAND, PA

