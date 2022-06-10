PIAA Baseball Playoff Results - Quarterfinals

For the first time in program history, the Hazleton Area baseball team will be playing in the PIAA state semifinals following a dominant 12-0 win over Emmaus on Thursday. The Cougars will look to lock up a spot in the Class 6A championship game on Monday.
Tunkhannock softball is now just one win away from a return trip to the Class 4A state championship game after a decisive 10-0 win over Archbishop Wood in the quarterfinals. The Tigers will play Monday for the right to return to Happy Valley.
Williamsport, Pa. — Penn State women's basketball all-time great Kelly Mazzante (2000-04) is one of 11 new inductees to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday.
Mazzante will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 30, at a banquet in Reading.
Mazzante is the Big Ten's No. 3 all-time leading scorer (male or female) with 2,919 points. A three-time Kodak/WBCA and USBWA First-Team All-American,...
Kyle Williams Jr. is now up to an even eight college offers. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The latest for Harrisburg’s rising senior standout came Friday when he said Saint Francis joined the mix for his services. He also claims offers from...
PLAINS TWP. — More than 500 students made history as the first graduating class from the consolidated Wilkes-Barre Area High School Friday. Every commencement speaker in the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza touched upon the many obstacles the class of ’22 had to overcome, particularly the massive disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the complex merger of three high schools into the new “Wolfpack.”
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Lee Gerald Bixler, 85 of Mountain Road, Hegins, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at home. He was born on March 30, 1937 in Valley View, a son of the late Lloyd C. and Grace E. Stutzman Bixler. Lee grew up in...
Graduating seniors from the Hazleton Area Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement with a ceremony held Friday evening on the high school campus. Remarks were given by several members of the Hazleton Area faculty and school board, as well from a trio of graduating students: valedictorian Lucy Olander, salutatorian Amelia Bredbenner and class President Adrian Figueroa-Lopez. Watch for more in our graduation special section, which will appear later this month.
SCRANTON, Pa. — A bear was spotted running through Scranton Sunday morning. As seen from viewer video, the bear was spotted running on the corner of Penn and Lackawanna Avenue. Police followed the bear and say the public should stay indoors and leave the animal alone in those situations.
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company is unveiling its new Annville Fulfillment Center (AFC) on June 14 at 10:30 a.m. The opening ceremony will include remarks from Hershey Chairman and CEO Michele Buck and other notable Hershey employees. The new facility focuses on Hershey’s improved manufacturing vision which focuses on people, technology, and reliability […]
SCRANTON, Pa. — Steamtown National Historic Site hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the restoration of Steamtown's Union Pacific 'Big Boy' engine. The train was removed from display back in 2019 for the restoration that was just completed. "So they put in $1.6 million worth of restoration work. So...
While state Sen. Lisa Boscola said current bills do not adequately address transgender student athletes in Pennsylvania, the legislator was the lone Democrat to cross the aisle Tuesday and vote for the a bill banning trans athletes. Boscola, who represents Lehigh and Northampton counties, joined Republican Pat Browne, who also...
Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Editor's note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
This past year, The Gettysburgian has identified eight full-time employees of color who have left Gettysburg College: 11% of all full-time employees of color, and over 50% of all administrators of color. Students and staff members report feeling the loss of these employees and the desire for a more diverse administration.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:
Bradford County update
A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.
New Traffic Pattern
Route 199 is closed to...
At least it'll be a dry heat. After six years in front of a camera in Philadelphia, NBC10 meteorologist Krystal Klei has announced she is leaving the station to move to Phoenix. Klei took to Facebook recently to break the news to her fans:. Working and living in Philly has...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Pennsylvania House Republicans announced Monday they are starting the process of impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Reps. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington), Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland), and Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) announced the start of proceedings amid violence across Philadelphia. According to the representatives, nearly 1,000 people have been injured or killed by gun […]
A Pine Grove man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for allegedly raping a teen over the span of 3 years. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, Robert Miller, 41, of Pine Grove has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual Intercourse, and other sexual offenses in relation to a complaint received on June 10th, 2022.
A woman with a warrant out of state was taken into custody in Ashland last week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, around 9:45am, Troopers located Candi Miller, 52, on Brock Street in Ashland. Miller had an active full extradition warrant from the...
