Oxnard, CA

Small plane crashes into Oxnard strawberry field, 1 person killed

By Darleene Powells
 3 days ago

1 killed in Oxnard plane crash 00:46

One person has possibly died after a small plane crashed into a strawberry field in Oxnard and burst into flames, according to reports.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. in a field at Del Norte Boulevard and the northbound 101 Freeway. Authorities say the single-engine, fixed-wing Mooney M20T hit a building, then crash landed in a strawberry field on the other side of the freeway. The plane had just departed from Camarillo Airport on its way to Phoenix Deer Valley Airport in Arizona, according to the FAA.

Video from Sky 2 showed the crash burned a wide swath of the field and left the plane a burned wreck. A twisted piece of the plane was left on the roof of a building on the south side of the freeway.

At least one person was killed in the crash. It's unclear if anyone else was on board the plane, and authorities have brought in two urban search-and-rescue dogs to help locate any additional victims.

The 101 Freeway remains open to traffic.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

Oxnard, CA
