Paramount, CA

Man found stabbed to death near Los Angeles River in Paramount

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 10 AM Edition) 02:23

A stabbing investigation was underway in Paramount early Friday morning after a man was found stabbed to death near the Los Angeles River.

After receiving reports of the incident just before 5:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arriving to the scene located near Somerset Boulevard and San Jose Avenue found a man suspected to be in his 30s suffering from what multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"At this time, it is unknown what led to the incident. There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time," LASD said in a press release.

They were initially called to the scene following reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

