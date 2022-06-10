ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

"March for Our Lives" returns calling for action on gun violence

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlLkn_0g6qHrwu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOeMC_0g6qHrwu00
"March for Our Lives" returns in wake of latest violence 00:41

NEW YORK - Thousands of people are expected to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday to push for gun reform, as the debate looms in Washington .

CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with some of the organizers from March for Our Lives who have hope this moment will be different.

Felix Tager and Angela Malley are getting the final touches ready for Saturday. The Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge will shut down for thousands to march to Manhattan at noon. The group will then make their way to the Financial District, where a rally will follow.

"Nineteen thousand, one hundred people have died as of today from gun violence in America this year alone. We're marching for them," Tager said. "Also marching for effective change."

The student and youth-led organization March for Our Lives, which is hosting this event, was created in 2018 after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed.

"The entire community was shattered," Malley said.

Malley is an alumni of the school. She wasn't there that day, but walked those same hallways, and knew people who were killed.

"Coach Aaron Feis, he selflessly ran into gunfire. He had no armor. He had no gun. And he ran in there to protect those kids," Malley said. "My history teacher saw several of her students murdered in front of her eyes."

She says the most recent shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas hit too close to home.

"It's devastating. It's totally devastating. It's so hard to see not only the gun violence that happens every single day - people are killed every single day - but to see an entire community shattered the way mine was is just so heartbreaking," Malley said.

On Wednesday, the House passed a gun control bill that would raise the age to buy semi-automatic rifles to 21. These organizers say now is the moment to act to get the Senate to pass it. They also want to see universal background checks.

"We fight for an end to gun violence," Tager said.

Both Tager and Malley haven't lost hope. They want politicians to know this movement has the power to vote them out.

Organizers say 400 marches will be taking place Saturday across the country. There will also be marches happening in other countries.

Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.

Comments / 11

Lilacs
3d ago

How about marching for making courts uphold the law and mandate SEVERE punishment for gun violence instead of incarceration (or not) in government run "resorts" !!

Reply
5
Curtis Partin
3d ago

You people are the ones that has caused this! Offended by everything. can't say this, can't say that. Words hurt, timeout. No paddling in school, no praying. Creating new genders. And now you are protesting what you have created? That is the definition of a morron !

Reply(1)
5
James Eaton
2d ago

We don't need "gun reform".What we need is the 2nd Ammendment left ALONE ! And bring back capital punishment for ALL heinous crimes.

Reply
2
Related
CBS New York

ADL holds first annual Fight Hate for Good walk in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The Anti-Defamation League held its first in-person walk against hate Sunday in the Bronx.Dozens gathered at Van Cortlandt Park's parade ground.CBS2''s Hannah Kliger emceed the Fight Hate for Good walk.It aims to unite the community to commit to building a future without antisemitism, racism, or bigotry.Speakers included leaders from Mexico and Israel, as well as Congressman Ritchie Torres, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and City Councilman Eric Dinowitz, among others.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New NYC gun czar speaks about violence gripping the 5 boroughs

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams' newly appointed gun czar said Thursday addressing the issues that create the violence are key to stopping the violence.Adams and A.T. Mitchell, the co-chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, made the rounds, a day after testifying before the House oversight committee.  "What I've found over my career is that we pour more resources into those neighborhoods where those unfortunate guns have made their way. It's unfortunate that young people in communities across the country have more access to guns than they do jobs, opportunities," Mitchell said."It is time for us to stop the shootings and placing these guns in the hands of our children. That includes social media. That includes a ban on the AK-47. You don't need an AK-47 to shoot a rabbit. Who are we kidding here?" Adams added.The mayor is calling for bipartisan gun control legislation, a ban on assault weapons, and federal aid to help cities and states address the root causes of violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer injured breaking up fight in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was injured overnight trying to intervene in a fight in Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Second Avenue and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg. Police said the officer was on foot patrol and saw one of the men involved in the fight jump into a car.The officer grabbed the vehicle's door handle, but the man drove off, injuring the officer's elbow and finger. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Students voice opinions on gun violence at Brooklyn summit

NEW YORK -- Discussions about gun violence often only involve adults, but Thursday in Brooklyn, students made their voices heard as District Attorney Eric Gonzalez a hosted youth summit.As CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, with more than 600 shooting victims so far this year in the city, gun violence is top of mind for many residents, especially some of the youngest ones."I'm a person of color. I'm from a Black and Brown community, so we know that gun violence affects Black and Brown people disproportionately than any other race. That's already one thing. Two, it's institutionalized, and it's at the basis...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot in 4 separate incidents overnight

NEW YORK - Police are investigating four overnight shootings that injured seven people across New York City. The first happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in East Harlem, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said the suspect took off riding a Citi Bike.About 15 minutes later, three men were shot inside Starlight Park in the Soundview section of Bronx. Police said the shots came from someone in a red car.Then around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument in the lobby of a building in Hunters Point, Queens. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. A few hours later, a man and woman in their 20s were shot leaving a hookah lounge in South Ozone Park. All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries. So far, no arrests have been announced in any of the incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Guilty verdict in friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen

NEW YORK -- A man has been found guilty of murder in the friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen.After five days of deliberations, a Queens jury convicted 28-year-old Jagger Freeman for his role in the February 2019 incident.Prosecutors said Freeman was an accomplice to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill which involved guns that appeared real but were fake.When officers fired at the suspects, Det. Simonsen was hit in the chest and died.A second suspect, Christopher Ransom, pleaded guilty last October and is serving a 33-year sentence. 
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#March For Our Lives#Violent Crime
CBS New York

National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns in NYC

NEW YORK -- It was a Sunday of festivities on Fifth Avenue for the 65th National Puerto Rican Day Parade.As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, the crowd was ready after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.There was a sea of flags, and plenty of music and dancing.After two years of not having the parade, the rain definitely did not stopping the crowd from showing up."Everybody is happy to continue to celebrate our culture, our history, our traditions, and just to be together again," said Neysa Alsina, a member of the parade's board of directors.Jessica Torres traveled from Florida to attend...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hannah Kliger

Hannah Kliger joined the CBS New York team as a reporter in May 2022, focusing her coverage in Brooklyn. A native New Yorker, Hannah has received several awards for her investigative journalism about problems plaguing Brooklynites, from hate crimes to housing rental scams.  Prior to joining CBS2, Hannah spent 6 years as a general assignment reporter at News 12 Brooklyn.  She later joined the News 12 investigative team.  Her work on News 12's network-wide series, "Hate at Home," earned several awards. Hannah graduated with honors from New York University with a major in Broadcast Journalism and another in Political Science. Hannah was born in Coney Island, Brooklyn to a family of Soviet dissidents from Russia, who fled persecution and censorship. She decided to be a journalist as early as she can remember, and as a child, she could be found glued to the TV, watching news during some of the biggest stories since 9/11. Hannah speaks fluent Russian.She became a national champion in competitive ballroom dance at the age of 16. In her free time, Hannah also enjoys gardening and skiing.You can email Hannah with story ideas in Brooklyn at Hannah.Kliger@cbs.com. You can follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Drill rapper killed in botched robbery at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK -- A drill rapper was killed during a botched robbery in the Bronx.It happened inside the Amazing Pharmacy in East Tremont on Thursday afternoon.The victim, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was with his friend, who survived. He told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains.The victim was followed into the pharmacy, where he was fatally shot.Frowner was in town to film a rap video on June 21.Police are looking for the suspects.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed in the Bronx, husband in custody

NEW YORK - Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx. Officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment building on the Grand Concourse around 3 a.m. Monday. Inside, they found a 31-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the victim, Arianna Reyes-Gomez, is an NYPD transit officer. Her 34-year-old husband surrendered to police. Charges are pending. 
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

5 wanted in fatal shooting of drill rapper at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New York Republican gubernatorial debate set for Monday on CBS2

NEW YORK -- The leading Republican primary contenders will debate on CBS2 on Monday night.Reporter Lisa Rozner has a preview.There's a little more than two weeks to go until voters hit the polls for primary day. Monday night marks the only debate among the Republican candidates for governor, allowing New Yorkers to decide who they want to represent the party in the November election.The four leading Republican candidates for governor will go head to head Monday at 7 p.m.READ MORE: News of possible delay to congestion pricing emerges from spirited New York governor Democratic primary debateFormer Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nyack street renamed for gay, Black activist Bayard Rustin

NYACK, N.Y. -- Rockland County celebrated Pride Month with a street renaming in honor of a civil rights activist.Bayard Rustin Way was unveiled Thursday evening at the intersection of South Franklin Street and Jackson Avenue in Nyack.His life and legacy was celebrated in the town where he worked from 1941 to 1953.Rustin was a gay Black activist who spent 50 years fighting for social justice and was an advisor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Rustin died in 1987.
NYACK, NY
CBS New York

Suspicious package near Manhattan bus terminal deemed no threat

NEW YORK -- A suspicious package caused a scare Sunday night near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.It was discovered at about 8 p.m. at Eighth Avenue and 42nd Street.As a result, bus service was suspended for about two hours and Eighth Avenue was shut down while the Bomb Squad and police investigated.They later determined hair products and food items were inside.The street has reopened and bus service has resumed.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Suspect Donny Ubiera arrested in Queens subway knife attacks

NEW YORK -- Donny Ubiera, a suspect wanted in connection to a pair of assaults in the transit system, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police said they took Ubiera, 32, into custody on Saturday after he allegedly slashed a person's face and stabbed another in the neck at subway stations in Queens. Ubiera was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The first incident happened at around 8:40 a.m. Friday on a southbound 7 train approaching the Queensboro Plaza station.Police said the suspect, who was holding a large knife, approached a 62-year-old man and...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Two Jersey Shore towns go to court to block pop-up parties

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Two popular Jersey Shore towns are going to court to try to block so-called "pop-up parties" at which thousands of people gather on the beach.They acted after previous events resulted in public drinking, drug use, fights and vandalism.At least two such parties planned for later this month are currently being advertised in online fliers that encourage attendees to bring their own liquor and marijuana, and promise public boxing matches.Long Branch is asking a court to block promoters of the parties from hosting any such event without first getting a permit from the city, and seeks financial...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy