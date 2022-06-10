ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland and all of Ohio's major cities will host March For Our Lives protests on June 11, 2022 against gun violence as part of a nationwide event, Cleveland's rally and march also to address women's reproductive rights as Roe v Wade will be overturned

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio-March For Our Lives National, a gun control group founded behind the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida in 2018 that left 17 dead and 17 injured is returning to Washington D.C. on Sat June 11 for its second major march on gun control since 2018, the first...

