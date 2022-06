For the first time in the wake of the pandemic, the Dane County Board will convene Thursday night in the first-ever hybrid meeting format. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, with board members present in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 MLK Jr. Blvd., with the option for people to be present and participate in-person, virtually or by phone.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO