The Queer Art Expo in South Bend provided local creators a safe space to showcase their work. We want to focus on local LGBTQ artists and the work that they're doing. The LGBTQ Center first put on this event in 2019. They said it was a success, but canceled the next two years because of COVID. H.R. Jung is the Executive Director of the center and says that left a void in the Michiana community.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO