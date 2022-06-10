Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: ThisWeek announces boys tennis Super 12

ThisWeek’s Super 12 boys tennis team features nothing but state qualifiers.

All the honorees are finalists to be named Captain – our boys tennis Athlete of the Year.

Our top athletes in all 30 sports will be among the honors revealed during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards, presented by Encova Insurance and in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s. The event will be held June 15 at the Ohio Theatre. Honorees should register at tinyurl.com/2zfmn58e.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

To read bios of previously announced honorees, go to dispatch.com/sports/central-ohio-high-school-sports-awards.

Here is the Super 12 for boys tennis:

Cole Alcala

School: Pickerington North

Year: Senior

Alcala paced the Panthers all season at first singles and capped his prep career by competing in his first Division I state tournament.

Despite playing the final month of the season with a stress fracture in his right foot, Alcala finished fourth at sectional and district and split two matches at state. He missed state by one match as a freshman.

Owen Alderman

School: Worthington Kilbourne

Year: Senior

Alderman became the first Wolves player to qualify for state since Kevin Metka in 2010 after placing third in the Division I district tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6) win over Alcala.

Alderman went 9-2 at first singles and was OCC-Capital Division Player of the Year. He lost to the eventual state champion, Vignesh Gogineni of Mason, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round at state.

Kallan Arledge

School: Olentangy Orange

Year: Junior

After playing second singles in the regular season, Arledge joined Parth Patel for the postseason. The duo won sectional and district titles and placed third in the Division I state tournament, defeating Dublin Jerome’s Max Fickas and Tanish Pairu 7-5, 6-4 in the consolation final.

It was the best state finish for the Pioneers, who went 12-2 overall and won their second OCC-Central title in a row at 5-0.

Ben Bilenko

School: New Albany

Bilenko was a constant all season at first doubles for the Eagles, advancing to his second consecutive state tournament and helping lead them to third place in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division I state tournament.

Bilenko and teammate Declan Freedhoff went 7-3 in the postseason, winning a sectional title and finishing fourth at district before going 1-1 at state.

Brandon Carpico

School: Gahanna Lincoln

Year: Junior

After winning the 2021 Division I state singles championship and making last year’s Super 12, Carpico was magnificent again this season. He beat Upper Arlington’s Ethan Samora 6-2, 6-2 to win the district title and made it to the state final undefeated and without losing a set.

In the state final, Carpico lost 6-3, 6-2 to Mason’s Gogineni in a rematch of the 2021 title match to finish 36-1.

Max Fickas

School: Dublin Jerome

Year: Senior

Fickas teamed with Tanish Pairu to earn a Division I state berth in doubles for the second consecutive season, placing fourth. Last year, they went 1-1 at state.

Fickas, a repeat Super 12 honoree, also helped the Celtics earn a third consecutive Division I district runner-up finish in the OTCA team tournament. He was first-team all-OCC-Cardinal at first singles.

Declan Freedhoff

School: New Albany

Year: Senior

Freedhoff played first singles throughout the season for the Eagles, who won their 14th consecutive league championship and finished third in the OTCA Division I state team tournament.

Freedhoff and Bilenko made their second individual state tournament in a row as a doubles pairing.

New Albany went 14-2 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Ohio, defeating Findlay 3-1 in the third-place match of the OTCA state tournament.

Sam Lessard

School: Bexley

Year: Freshman

Lessard capped a standout season by reaching the Division II state tournament, becoming the Lions’ first singles qualifier since 2012. He was runner-up at district before losing his opening-round state match.

Playing first singles, Lessard helped lead the Lions to the OTCA Division II state team tournament, where they placed third by defeating Lexington 3-2 in the consolation final. Bexley finished 14-8.

Tanish Pairu

School: Dublin Jerome

Year: Senior

Competing at state for the second consecutive season, Pairu partnered with Fickas to finish fourth after they placed second at district and sectional.

Pairu helped the Celtics finish second in the Division I OTCA team district tournament for the third consecutive year. He was first-team all-OCC-Cardinal at first doubles, going 6-2 in doubles and 3-0 in singles during the regular season.

Parth Patel

School: Olentangy Orange

Year: Senior

Patel, a repeat Super 12 honoree, went 14-0 in the regular season at first singles and joined Arledge to finish third in the Division I state tournament in doubles.

Patel and Arledge won a district title, defeating Jerome’s Fickas and Pairu 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. It was the second district championship for the Pioneers.

Ethan Samora

School: Upper Arlington

Year: Junior

Samora reached his first Division I state tournament, returning the Golden Bears to the event for the first time since 2018.

Samora played first singles before finishing second at sectional and district. He went 9-3 in the postseason, with two of those losses coming to eventual state runner-up Carpico in the sectional and district finals.

Lucas Xue

School: Columbus Academy

Year: Freshman

Xue advanced to the Division II state tournament, finishing 1-1 in singles after capturing district and sectional titles.

He also helped the Vikings advance to the OTCA team tournament district final, which they lost to Bexley 3-2, and capture the MSL-Ohio title at 6-0. He went 21-7 in singles and 2-0 in doubles and was first-team all-league.

