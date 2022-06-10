ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Second US military aircraft crashes in just TWO DAYS in same area of California: MH-60S Seahawk chopper goes down with all crew surviving near desert where five Marines were killed in MV-22B Osprey disaster

By Chay Quinn For MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A second military aircraft crashed in a California area just two days after a first went down killing five Marines.

The MH-60S Seahawk helicopter went down on a US Navy training range near El Centro, California today, less than 100 miles from the place where a Marine MV-22B Osprey helicopter went down on Wednesday which killed five service members.

One of the crew onboard had to be taken to hospital after the crash.

Commander Zach Harrell, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, said: 'I can confirm that a US Navy helicopter crashed today on a US Navy training range near El Centro, Calif.

The MH-60S Seahawk helicopter went down on a US Navy training range near El Centro, California (file image)

'According to our initial reports, all four of the aircrew on board survived the crash,' said .

'One of the aircrew has suffered a non-life threatening injury and has been transported to a local hospital.'

The slight injuries as a result of the crash is in stark contrast to the five Marines who were confirmed dead after an MV-22B Osprey belonging to the 3rd Marine Air Wing crashed in the California desert.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed the deaths on Thursday in a statement, writing: 'We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.'

The military has not released the names of the soldiers.

Family and friends confirmed that Nathan Carlson was one of the soldiers who died in the crash.

The 21-year-old's girlfriend Emily Baxter posted a tribute to the Marine on Facebook, writing: 'My heart is absolutely shattered...I don't have words to explain what I feel or how badly this is tearing me apart already...he had the biggest heart and was always willing to help somebody if they needed.

Nathan Carlson, 21, of Machesney Park, Illinois, was confirmed death by family and friends on Thursday 
The Marine was one of the five who were killed in the Osprey crash in the California desert on Wednesday  
Carlson (far right) joined the Marines straight out of high school in 2019 and was a crew chief
Carlson appears to standing in front of an Osprey aircraft in a picture  

'He left for work yesterday and woke me up and hugged me so tight, he told me he loved me and that was the last time I'd seen my person.

'Rest in peace my sweet angel. I love you always and forever. I pinky promise,' she wrote in an emotional post.

Childhood friend Gage McDonald also posted a tribute to the soldier on his Facebook.

He wrote: 'Words can't explain the way I am feeling. We were practically raised together. I am so sorry this happened to you. I'm still waiting to get a call from you saying you were just helping and couldn't get to your phone. I love and miss you, Nathan Carlson.'

The five marines who were involved the MV-22B Osprey crash on Wednesday were confirmed dead 
The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed the dead, writing: 'We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.' The military has not released the names of the soldier, pending family notification
A helicopter is seen on Wednesday taking off near Glamis, to aid the rescue effort
The aircraft crashed on military land in a desert area 30 miles from the border with Mexico

The military also announced equipment recovery has begun at the site and the investigation is ongoing.

The crash was confirmed by Naval Air Facility in El Centro on Wednesday, who investigated the crash.

The crash happened about 12.25pm local time, said 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a 3rd MAW spokesman.

Footage from News 11 Yuma showed military personnel and first responders gathering in the desert, with a helicopter flying off to the crash site. Smoke could be faintly seen on the horizon.

Daily Mail

