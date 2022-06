Roland A. Orgeron, 90, a native of Lockport and resident of Larose, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, June 16th from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

LAROSE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO