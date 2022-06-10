ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Students Still Allowed To Ride City Buses For Free

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Students in Cedar Rapids can still ride the bus...

600wmtradio.iheart.com

moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Bedroom renovation revealed for Alburnett girl who battled cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine-year-old Gracelyn Springer battled Ewing Sarcoma, which is a form of cancer. In response, a Mason City nonprofit called My Happy Place used thousands of dollars in donations to refurbish her bedroom with things like a new bed, a fresh coat of paint on the walls and a swing.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Traffic
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
KCRG.com

Search in Waterloo in Cedar River for missing person

March in support of changing gun laws held in Cedar Rapids. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports on the rally, one of many held across the country this weekend in the wake of recent gun violence. Statue, marker unveiled in celebration in Brooklyn for WWII vet pictured at Iwo Jima. Updated: 7...
WATERLOO, IA
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
KCRG.com

Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away

March in support of changing gun laws held in Cedar Rapids. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports on the rally, one of many held across the country this weekend in the wake of recent gun violence. Statue, marker unveiled in celebration in Brooklyn for WWII vet pictured at Iwo Jima. Updated: 8...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
#Coe College#Ride The Bus
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
iheart.com

WWII Era bomb Found by Dubuque Resident

(Dubuque, IA) -- A resident from Dubuque found an unexploded WWII era mortar round in their backyard. The Dubuque fire department was dispatched Sunday afternoon and 25 properties were evacuated after the resident found the unexploded mortar digging in their backyard. The department said on Facebook it had assistance from the Dubuque Police Department, the State Fire Marshall, and a specialist to determine if the mortar round was dangerous. The mortar was transported to a safe location for detonation and the evacuation order was lifted.
DUBUQUE, IA
WHO 13

Dubuque resident finds WWII-era mortar shell in backyard, prompts evacuation

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A Dubuque resident found an unexploded WWII-era mortar shell in their backyard this afternoon, which prompted an immediate evacuation of the neighborhood, according to a press release from the Dubuque Fire Department. The Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched at 3:23 p.m. to a residence on Sarah Street. The resident was digging in […]
DUBUQUE, IA
NewsBreak
Traffic
westerniowatoday.com

World War Two-Era Explosive Discovered, Removed From Yard

(Dubuque, IA) — A homeowner in Dubuque digging in his yard found something unexpected and lethal — what is believed to be an unexploded World War Two-era mortar round. Dubuque police and firefighters evacuated the home and 24 others in the neighborhood Sunday afternoon and a team from the State Fire Marshal’s office removed the mortar. The ordinance is set to be detonated in a safe location. The evacuation was canceled last night (Sunday).
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after head-on crash in Jones County

ANAMOSA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cascade man is dead after a head on crash on Friday in Jones County. 74-year old Donald Leo Supple was driving westbound on Highway 64 when he crossed the center line. Supple hit another car head-on, which was traveling in the opposite...
JONES COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

University of Iowa Suing Children’s Hospital Contractors

After three years of trying to settle a dispute with contractors for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, the University has now filed a lawsuit. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital opened in Iowa City in 2017. Two years later, the University began to notice issues with more than 900 windows that were installed by a pair of contractors.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Car crashes into German American Heritage Center early Sunday

Three out of the four people in a car that crashed into the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, were transported to a hospital early Sunday, Davenport Police told our Local 4 News crew. The car was coming into Iowa from the Centennial Bridge, police...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Scattered strong storms this morning, hot this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re watching a strong cluster of storms off to our west this morning. These storms continue to maintain and will probably strengthen over the next several hours. Any storms this morning will have the capability of strong wind and large hail as they move toward us. After these storms roll through, the door is open for high heat and a Heat Advisory has been issued and will be in effect for much of the area this afternoon. Plan on highs in the 90s with a heat index of 100-105 common. Tomorrow continues to look like the hottest of the bunch as highs surge well into the 90s. The heat index may be as high as 110 for a short time. A cold front is expected to move in on Wednesday which may also generate some strong to severe storms in the area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Firefighters respond to weekend fire at Bettendorf home

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No one is hurt after a fire broke-out Saturday afternoon. According to Bettendorf fire crews in a media release, crews were called to the 5100 block of Century Heights Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and the fire in the basement. There was one occupant home at the time the fire broke-out but that person was already outside when the first firefighters arrived on scene.
BETTENDORF, IA

