Cedar Rapids Students Still Allowed To Ride City Buses For Free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re watching a strong cluster of storms off to our west this morning. These storms continue to maintain and will probably strengthen over the next several hours. Any storms this morning will have the capability of strong wind and large hail as they move toward us. After these storms roll through, the door is open for high heat and a Heat Advisory has been issued and will be in effect for much of the area this afternoon. Plan on highs in the 90s with a heat index of 100-105 common. Tomorrow continues to look like the hottest of the bunch as highs surge well into the 90s. The heat index may be as high as 110 for a short time. A cold front is expected to move in on Wednesday which may also generate some strong to severe storms in the area.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO