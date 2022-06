It's peak festival season in the Twin Cities, and something big is happening every single weekend this summer.Not sure where to start? Here are our picks to add to your calendar.June🌙 Northern Spark Festival (June 11) — Stay up all night at the 9pm-5:30am art party in downtown St. Paul.🏙 Stone Arch Bridge Festival (June 18-19) — This Minneapolis festival has entertainment on both sides of the river. 🏳️‍🌈 Twin Cities Pride (June 25 - 26) — Loring Park hosts live music, vendors and a Pride march for this festival at the end of Pride month.July🎇 Fourth of July celebrations...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO