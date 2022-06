Over 2 million at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests will be distributed to Massachusetts residents over the next two weeks, the Baker administration announced Monday. The Baker-Polito administration said tests will be available to all 351 Massachusetts towns and cities and will be distributed over the next two weeks on a rolling basis. A total of 264 Massachusetts municipalities have requested tests so far, officials said. Each individual municipality will determine how to distribute tests to their residents.

