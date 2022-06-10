ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

Home Helps Pregnant Moms Experience Special Day

By Shoppers Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother’s Day is typically a chance for women to be pampered and relax at home. But for pregnant women who are experiencing homelessness, it can be an emotional time of year. Caritas Family Solutions’ Fontebella Maternity Home in O’Fallon, Illinois provides a caring place for women who are pregnant and experiencing...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Maternity home expands services to child welfare

Caritas Family Solutions’ Fontebella Maternity Home in O’Fallon, Illinois recently expanded its services and is now the only maternity home in Southern Illinois that is a licensed child welfare institute. With this license, Fontebella is now able to provide services to Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) youth who are pregnant.
O'FALLON, IL
JCHS to present “Bootlegging in So. Illinois”

On Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m. the Jefferson County Historical Society will present a program on bootlegging in Southern Illinois. The program will be in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Growing up in the small village of Kell in Southern Illinois, Brian Alvis showed an interest in the arts at an early age. Brian’s first publication came in a local magazine and later he self-published a short story, teaming up with photographer Robbie Edwards. Partners in art and life, they reside in Southern Illinois and continue to progress as artists together. They released their second book, Bootlegger in 2019 about the Rose Gang, a fictional family of moonshiners that tangle with Charlie Birger and all the crazy characters from the 1920’s. Let’s take a trip back in time to the wild and wooly days of Prohibition in Southern Illinois. Little Egypt was run by two very famous gangs, the Shelton Brothers, and the Birger Gang. Meet the author and photographer who brought this wonderful story to life. It’s a great way to learn about an era long forgotten and have a few laughs along the way.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Upcoming Brehm Memorial Library events

The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. Wings of Wonder Butterfly House will be presented by the Missouri Botanical Gardens and the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 20. Metamorphosis, anatomy, and butterfly behaviors will be discussed with hands-on demonstrations. Preserved specimens of caterpillars, chrysalids, and butterfly wings will be provided for students to examine. This program is open to all ages.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

