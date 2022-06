EUGENE, Ore. – This time, it was Sintayehu Vissa’s turn. In a near mirror-image race of her NCAA runner-up performance in the mile, Vissa flipped the script and emerged the victor by two tenths of a second to become the first Rebel woman to ever win an NCAA individual title on the track to wrap up a successful stay for Ole Miss at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO