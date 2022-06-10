ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KC Blue Angels enjoy record-breaking season

By Shoppers Weekly
theshoppersweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kaskaskia College softballs team had its best season yet, and it could be a precursor of more good things to come next year. The Blue Angels softball team finished the 21-22 season 43-19 overall, a marked improvement over the almost split 26-28 record for the 2020-2021 season and only a...

JCHS to present “Bootlegging in So. Illinois”

On Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m. the Jefferson County Historical Society will present a program on bootlegging in Southern Illinois. The program will be in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Growing up in the small village of Kell in Southern Illinois, Brian Alvis showed an interest in the arts at an early age. Brian’s first publication came in a local magazine and later he self-published a short story, teaming up with photographer Robbie Edwards. Partners in art and life, they reside in Southern Illinois and continue to progress as artists together. They released their second book, Bootlegger in 2019 about the Rose Gang, a fictional family of moonshiners that tangle with Charlie Birger and all the crazy characters from the 1920’s. Let’s take a trip back in time to the wild and wooly days of Prohibition in Southern Illinois. Little Egypt was run by two very famous gangs, the Shelton Brothers, and the Birger Gang. Meet the author and photographer who brought this wonderful story to life. It’s a great way to learn about an era long forgotten and have a few laughs along the way.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Why not plant a Virginia Sweetspire?

Virginia Sweetspire is not exactly a household name but is a beautiful shrub blooming in late May here in our Irvington garden. It is covered with white cascading blooms on arched stems, described by Wikipedia as “small flowers on pendulous racemes.” The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center gives a more detailed description of Virginia Sweetspire as “Small white flowers bloom in 4” spires that droop with the arching branches. The long tassles of white flowers and red fall foliage make this an attractive ornamental.”
IRVINGTON, IL
Upcoming Brehm Memorial Library events

The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. Wings of Wonder Butterfly House will be presented by the Missouri Botanical Gardens and the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 20. Metamorphosis, anatomy, and butterfly behaviors will be discussed with hands-on demonstrations. Preserved specimens of caterpillars, chrysalids, and butterfly wings will be provided for students to examine. This program is open to all ages.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
The circus comes to Salem for two-day event

Carden Circus Spectacular made its appearance at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Salem during a two-day event on June 2 and June 3. The arena was packed as onlookers were captivated by the performances. The show opened with the ringleader and then followed with performance acts including gymnasts, acrobats, a...
SALEM, IL
Prayer breakfast speaker focuses to reach youth

Jefferson County Camp WeWoSeJe Director Tim Hoffman (left) was the guest speaker at the monthly community “Man Alive” Prayer Breakfast held at Mt. Vernon Christian School on June 4. Tim spoke on the importance of reaching the youth with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Pictured above is Tim...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Marion Co. Farmland Committee to hold meeting

The Marion County Farmland Assessment Review Committee will hold its annual meeting at 8 a.m. on June 30 in the Marion County Board Room, in the basement of the Marion County Sheriff Department, located at 204 N. Washington in Salem, IL This meeting is open to the public and your attendance is welcome.
MARION COUNTY, IL

