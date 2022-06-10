UK weather forecast: HEATWAVE to roast Britain for FIVE days with ‘Spanish plume’ to bring 32C scorcher

SEARING heatwave to hit next week as "very, very hot air" from African deserts expected to blast the UK next week, baking Brits.

"Extremely warm" weather for June is due to hit the UK as early as next week, according to weather forecaster Phil Morrish told the Express.

The major heatwave is expected to hit as early as Wednesday, and will last for around four to five days.

Morrish said the height of the heatwave will peak over the weekend: "Saturday when we could reach 30C or 31C in the south, 32C in London and in the midlands 28C."

Spain saw record breaking scorching weather recently after the Spanish Met Office issued warnings as temperatures soared to a searing 38C in some regions reportedly.

Brits have been warned to be very careful in the extreme weather, as Aemet, the Spanish state’s meteorological agency, said temperatures in the Balearics the weather is expected to be 70% hotter than normal.

The British Met Office have said that Londoners could see highs of 24C degrees today, as temperatures gradually build up to unbearable predicted heights next week.

Gardening tips for upcoming scorching heatwave

Next week could bring highs of 28C, so Brits should make sure to prep gardens for the hot weather.

Move pots into the shade

Prune plants before bed to avoid them drying out in the day

Mulch or bark could help build a protective layer over soil on flower beds

Water your garden later in the evening as the sun is setting, otherwise you could dry out the grass

In pictures: Perfect countryside summer day scenes

The idyllic rural snap was taken yesterday, showing the gorgeously warm weather in Norfolk.

Potter Heighham looked stunning when the snap was taken, featuring the old drainage mill.

The building is more than 100 years old, and was originally constructed with four big fans that rotated around.

It resides on the north side of the River Thurne on the Norfolk Broads.

Could the upcoming heatwave bring a drought?

Amid the upcoming hot weather the UK has been long awaiting, it could bring about very dry weather.

In 2018, Brits saw unusually hot weather, and very little rain.

This brought with it a hosepipe ban and a number of blazing wildfires that tore through the countryside, particularly at Chobham Common in Surrey.

Statistically, the UK suffers a drought in every five to 10 years, however changes in the weather patterns due to climate change could potentially shorten this time frame.

A unseasonably dry April this year was a cause for concern for farmers that crop failure could be on the cards, but it seems a drizzly May might have temporarily extinguished those worries.

UV Index moderate today, Brits should wear sun protection

Today's level remains at around 5, which is moderate to high.

Brits should make sure to wear sun protection today, especially if you are spending a prolonged amount of time outdoors.

You can still catch sun damage if it is overcast or cloudy outside.

Heatwave to hit NEXT WEEK as UK could see scorching highs of 28C

Britain may FINALLY experience a taste of summer as temperatures go through the roof.

Temps are gradually climbing higher and higher over the next week, while this weekend Brits will see highs of 22C to 24C, next week will be even warmer with highs of 28C.

Manchester, London and Southampton will see the warmest weather, with cooler, breezier temperatures along the coastline.

Northern Ireland looks as though it could see highs of a balmy 24C.

WXCharts shows just how hot it will be next week, scorching!

'Some unseasonably strong winds developing during Friday'

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: “16C by dawn in the south east, generally teens elsewhere perhaps a little lower in some sheltered spots.

"Nevertheless a bright start as this weather front clears away to the east but an area of low pressure is edging closer and this is a relatively deep area of low pressure for the time of year.

"So some unseasonably strong winds developing during Friday and that means it is a blustery start to the day and if there is some sunshine around first thing the cloud will build by the late morning and some showers will start to develop one or two for parts of Wales into western and northern England.

"The most frequent and heaviest downpours will be across Scotland and Northern Ireland and that is where the strongest winds will be as well peaking around gale force for exposed coasts of the Western Isles.

"That will make it feel cool but still the potential for high teens, low 20Cs elsewhere especially given a little shelter from the wind and given a few bright spells 24C possible there for London. And in the South and South East it is mainly dry and bright although it will be blustery.”

Britain to be hotter than BRAZIL today in 24C scorcher

BRITS can expect a scorcher of day today as the mercury reaches 24C, making it hotter than Brazil.

The fine, sunny weather is set to last for a few days too as a mini heatwave gets underway.

Over in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, temperatures are predicted to go no higher today than 20C.

However, a north-south split is expected to develop and while most parts of England and Wales will see a fine, dry day gale force winds could develop across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The Met Office is also forecasting the possibility of thunderstorms in northern parts in the afternoon.

London forecast for today and tonight as mini-heatwave hits

The Met Office have said Londoners could see highs of 24C today.

Today's Met Office forecast says: "Any residual cloudier, damp conditions in the east at first, soon clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells.

"Feeling warm, although there will be a brisk breeze, strong in places around the coast. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

"It will be dry overnight but a breeze will persist. Patchy evening cloud will largely disperse to leave long clear spells for most.

"Locally cool in sheltered rural spots. Minimum temperature 8 °C."

Achoo! How to aid hay fever as storm Alex whips up pollen levels

Quick ways to remedy hay fever sniffles as pollen levels could rise rapidly.

Strong winds have been forecast in the wake of storm Alex, which is said to create a flurry of pollen.

Here are some remedies to help prevent and calm a hay fever flare up:

Change your clothes when you come inside from being outdoors

Keep windows closed when there is a high pollen count

Use Vaseline on your nostrils to trap pollen

Grab a curry, spicy foods can help widen your airways

Stock up on antihistamines

Storm Alex coursing straight for the UK: What we know so far

The tropical storm is heading to the UK from America, and will bring strong winds and rain in its wake.

When Brits finally thought summer was just around the corner, another storm is on it’s way to shake things up.

High winds will hit the UK coasts today, but it looks like Brits will see a reduction in rain fall after the worst hit on Wednesday.

It is likely Brits could see winds as strong as 45 mph.

SCORCHING HEATWAVE on the horizon for Brits

Next week looks as though it could be blazing hot.

According to WXCharts, Brits are in for a roasting few days next week as heatwave kicks off.

While it is still early to say for definate Saturday 18 June looks like it will bring highs of 26C to 28C.

Are Brits ready for a scorcher of a summer?

Brits bake in four-day scorcher

BRITS are set to be basked by a four-day scorcher with temperatures set to climb to a sizzling 24C this weekend.

A mini heatwave is set to sweep over the south of the country from tomorrow – however the some parts of the UK could also be battered by severe gales.

The south of England is expected to see the best of the weather, avoiding the worst of the wind and rain and could see temperatures climb to a sizzling 24C.

Met Office Forecaster Steven Dixon told The Sun: “There’s warmer air near the continent, as there often is this time of year, and that’s encroaching into southern areas of the country over the next few days

“Temperatures in the South East will be 23C and possibly could even soar to 24C tomorrow.

“The average temperature in June is 20C so slightly higher than we would expect for this time of year.”

In pictures: Weather peaked midweek as sun disappears again as Brits prepare for the weekend

Unfortunately, Wednesday this week could be the nicest weather of the week.

Brits rushed to Dorset to take in the stunning Jurassic coastline on Wednesday as the sun shone on all day.

Others took a refreshing dip in the sea.

Beachgoers soaked up the rays by sunbathing on the hot sand.

According to forecasts this week will warm up if correct, to around 24C in the south east.

However it is certainly going to be less sunny as Wednesday.

Glastonbury festival forecast: Rain, as per

What would Glastonbury festival be without a bit of rain and mud, eh?

It is thought by forecasters that some 200,000 festival goers are in for a turbulent weekend weather wise and the temperatures are still proving hard to predict.

Computer forecasts have said that towards the end of June the weather could become unsettled once again.

Warning as ‘thunder fever’ to bring ‘SUPER pollen’ after storm Alex

EX-TROPICAL storm Alex will bring strong winds and thundery downpours, together with warm temperatures and a high pollen count – prompting warnings for hay fever sufferers.

Forecasters say the unseasonably strong winds could reach up to 55mph.

Airborne allergens expert Max Wiseberg told the Daily Star: “With this fine weather thunderstorms are also predicted, and they can bring problems for hay fever sufferers.

“Very high pollen counts are predicted across many parts of England from Thursday onwards causing havoc for the millions of hay fever sufferers in the UK.

“Predicted thunderstorms won’t give respite, as instead they can cause a phenomenon known as ‘thunder fever’.”

Mr Wiseberg, creator of HayMax allergen barrier balm, added: “According to a report in The European Respiratory review, humidity breaks pollen grains into smaller allergenic particles.

“These new pollen grains turn into a kind of ‘super pollen’, and this appears to be more allergenic than normal pollen, causing more severe reactions in sufferers.

“Storms bring pollen grains down which might have otherwise risen above head height out of harm’s way and whipping up pollen grains and fungal spores near the ground.”

Brits in for a cool and windy weekend

According to the Met Office, Brits are in for another mixed weekend.

Areas in the south will be dry with sunny spells, while the north will feature heavy winds and some rain.

“Generally dry with bright spells and slight showers. However, windy in the northwest with risk of coastal gales and frequent/heavy showers throughout,” said the Met Office.

“Temperatures near normal, but cool in the northwest.”

What can Brits expect from Storm Alex?

The Met Office has outlined what kind of weather Brits can expect from Storm Alex when it hits our shores.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: “By the time the system that was Tropical Storm Alex gets near UK shores, it will have transitioned into a mature Atlantic low.

“Although no longer a named storm, it will bring some unseasonably strong winds across the northern half of the UK – especially to the northwest on Friday and Saturday.

“The track of the low-pressure system currently looks to be grazing the far northwest of the UK on Friday and Saturday and, although the details are still being worked out, winds are likely to reach around 45mph for many areas in the north of the UK, with a chance of some gusts in excess of 55mph in some exposed northwestern island and coastal areas.”

Outlook for tomorrow’s weather: Grey day for most

Despite the temperature picking up for Brits, it seems that the sun is still battling it’s way through the clouds.

Brits will notice a marked change in the temperature this week, as the mercury rises.

However, it looks as though the skies will be overcast for most of Britain, with the odd sunny spell here and there.

Weekend weather report makes for grim reading

According to the Met Office, Brits can expect strangely high winds for this time of year.

This comes as the remnants of tropical storm Alex batters the nation.

“An area of low pressure, previously Tropical Storm Alex, will move towards the northwest of Scotland, bringing strong winds and large waves to many northern and western areas,” said the Met Office.

Storm Alex has already killed two in Cuba, and while the weather will not be as extreme here, Brits can still expect brutal winds and rain.

UK weather outlook for Saturday and Sunday

Sunny on Saturday for much of England and Wales, especially to the south, but it will be mostly cloudy with showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Sunday will be see sunny intervals, with cloudier periods, and will be mostly dry with the chance of the odd shower, mainly for western Scotland.

Tomorrow's forecast (Friday)

A generally dry and bright day with spells of sunshine however there will be patchy cloud and a chance of showers, mostly across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It should remain dry for England and Wales, with some cloud around, which should clear by the late afternoon.

A brisk south-westerly breeze.

Tonight's weather

Drizzle will spread from the west through the evening, fizzling out and will then mainly affect Scotland.

Through the early hours, it will be dry for most areas with the odd spot of drizzle in places, mainly in Scotland and southern England, and clear spells will develop.

Gentle south-westerly winds.

