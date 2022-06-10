ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Sandilands cuts a casual figure in a black tracksuit as he celebrates his 51st birthday at home with his fiancée Tegan Kynastaon

By Marta Jary
 4 days ago

Kyle Sandilands was celebrating his 51st birthday on Friday.

The radio star cut a casual figure as he chatted to a friend outside his new Sydney home.

He had earlier arrived home with his fiancée Tegan Kynastaon, who was spotted carrying a large Louis Vuitton shopping bag.

Relaxed: Kyle Sandilands (pictured) was celebrating his 51st birthday on Friday. The radio star cut a casual figure as he chatted to a friend outside his new Sydney home

Kyle opted for a black zip-up hoodie paired with track pants, and appeared in great spirits.

Earlier on Friday, the shock jock was treated to a huge pile of donuts as he celebrated his big day in the KIIS FM studio.

He tucked into his Dr Dough Donuts which came in a custom tower, featuring 110 mini and large donuts.

Chill: Kyle opted for a black zip-up hoodie paired with track pants, and appeared in great spirits
Incoming: He had earlier arrived home with his fiancee Tegan Kynastaon, who was spotted carrying a large Louis Vuitton shopping bag

For a touch of glamour, they were hand painted in gold and covered with gold sugar dust for a simmer effect and topped with pearls and honey popcorn.

Kyle enjoyed his 'birthday cake' in between being live on air and shared the dessert with his KIIS106.5 team.

The network paid tribute to their biggest star on Instagram on Friday, sharing a throwback photo of Kyle in his early days.

Tasty: The shock jock was treated to a huge pile of donuts as he celebrated his big day in the KIIS FM studio
Tasty: He tucked into his Dr Dough Donuts which came in a custom tower, featuring 110 mini and large donuts
Memories: The network paid tribute to their biggest star on Instagram on Friday, sharing a throwback photo of Kyle in his early days

'Today, the country celebrates the KING's birthday!!! Happy Birthday Kyle!!!! #HBDKyle #KJShow' they wrote.

Kyle had more to celebrate last week when he and his pregnant fiancée Tegan Kynaston held a baby shower.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in February, with the baby due in August.

All in: Kyle had more to celebrate last week when he and his pregnant fiancée Tegan Kynaston held a baby shower. Tegan invited along her husband-to-be in addition to the usual female guests. Pictured with Jackie 'O' Henderson (right) 

