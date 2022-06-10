From acne patches that heal breakouts to a £6 mascara, 15 trending beauty products Amazon shoppers can't stop buying

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether you're searching for a way to get rid of spots fast or longing for lusciously long eyelashes, Amazon is a treasure trove for award-winning and under-the-radar beauty buys.

From well-known to emerging beauty brands, Amazon is filled with top-rated and bestselling essentials for every beauty concern, and best of all, they cost as little as £3.74.

Ahead, we've selected 15 of the bestselling beauty products on Amazon that shoppers can't stop buying.

Shop through beauty picks from Maybelline, CeraVe, NYX and more with next-day Prime delivery.

Designed to maximise your lashes with a unique wand boasting ten layers of different lengths of bristles, this mascara captures the tiniest lashes from root to tip to instantly create volume and length - and it's said to be the best mascara on the market.

On Amazon, the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara has secured the number one bestselling spot, amassing more than 33,000 five-star reviews (and counting).

Dots for Spots Acne Patches (Pack of 24)

For a blemish-free complexion, look no further than this pack of acne patches. The sticker-like hydrocolloid dots, which are near enough undetectable on the skin, come to the rescue drawing out impurities whilst shielding your spots from external factors - including your picky fingers.

All you need to do is leave the Dots for Spots patch on for at least two hours to reduce blemish swelling, redness and size.

Thinking of tinting your eyebrows at home? If you dislike filling in your eyebrows every day or can't afford to hit the salon for a monthly eyebrow tint, Eylure Dybrow Permanent Tint for Brows is the at-home treatment you need to try.

Users call it the 'best brow dye out there', so it comes as no surprise one kit sells every 30 seconds in the UK. And more than 25,000 Amazon shoppers also approve.

Whether your hair is feeling dry and in need of deep nourishment or it's feeling coarse and frazzled, the world-renowned Olapex No.3 Hair Perfector is up for the challenge.

This hardworking protein hair treatment works on a molecular level to repair, strengthen and restore your locks' appearance and texture.

Developed by dermatologists, this TikTok and Amazon shopper approved cleanser from CeraVe is non-irritating yet packs blemish-busting salicylic acid in its formula, making it just the thing to target skin that's prone to spots.

It's also perfect for times when you're battling unforeseen breakouts, such as 'maskne', but don't want to dry out your complexion.

Struggle with blemish-prone skin? Say goodbye to blackheads and enlarged pores with Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. Formulated with 2 per cent BHA salicylic acid, the leave-on liquid exfoliant helps buffs away deal cells to help prevent and clear congestion.

The result? A smoother, brighter, clearer, more even-toned complexion.

Sculpt the nails of your dreams using Mylee 5-in-1 Builder Gel. A great way to help short nails grow nice and long, builder gel is used to strengthen and lengthen your natural nails and is cured under an LED light, much like normal gel polish.

Now increasing popular in salons, beauty fans are giving it a go at home and with much success as users have shared impressive nail growth pictures online.

TikTokers and Amazon shoppers alike can't stop raving about the Plantifique Foot Peel Mask. With a blend of exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and fruit enzymes, the foot mask removes dead skin and calluses, leaving soles baby soft.

Formulated with brightening boosters like goji berry, caffeine and haloxyl, puffiness and shadows are diminished within a couple of swipes using the sponge-tipped applicator.

On Amazon users describe it as 'The BEST brightening concealer out there' and the 'best concealer on this planet'.

In just one swipe, the foolproof Schwarzkopf got2b styling gel coats hairs in a lightweight, transparent and vegan-friendly formula, leaving brows feathered and fixed in place all day without looking stuck down or crispy.

And rather than using a toothbrush saturated in hairspray, the fibre brush and stronghold formula is perfect for slicking down flyaways on the top of your head or styling your edges around the hairline.

Said to rival options more than double the price, including the iconic Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz, this affordable option is hailed 'the best' for filling in your brows by thousands of Amazon shoppers.

The ultra-slim, retractable pencil is available in eight shades ranging from blonde to black and is perfect for outlining, filling and detailing brows.

If you've been on the hunt for a purple toning shampoo that actually works, according to Amazon shoppers Fanola's No Yellow Shampoo is the perfect solution.

The purple toning shampoo helps to cancel out brassy or yellow hues from your locks in as little as one wash. Fanola's No Yellow shampoo has earned a cult following for its ability to work miracles on bleached, blonde and grey hair, dramatically lengthening the time between dye appointments.

A potent antioxidant, vitamin C has the ability to brighten, minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, boost collagen production, reduce brown spots caused by sun exposure and block damage caused by free radicals.

Not only is the Florence Bio Cosmesi C Professional Facial Serum packed with the glow-giving ingredient, but it also contains hyaluronic acid to plump and smooth, as well as antioxidant-rich vitamin E. Did we mention over 45,000 shoppers love it too?

Offering broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB that exceeds EU standards, the bestselling sun-shielding formula from ALTRUIST is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic (making it a great option for anyone with acne-prone skin), fragrance-free, non-greasy and even water-resistant.

Plus, you can pick up a supersized one-litre bottle of Dermatologist Sunscreen SPF 30 for just £13.99 right now.

Not only does the Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo, which sells for a mere £3.74, treat dandruff, but it helps relieve the symptoms of psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis, too.

This bestselling shampoo is loaded with coal tar, an ingredient proven to reduce inflammation and help treat itchy, flaky scalp disorders. Despite having a strong medicinal scent, the shampoo promises to start working with just one use and can be used up three times a week.

