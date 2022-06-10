ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton cruise past poor Essendon at the MCG... but Vossy still isn't happy! Blues coach launches three-quarter time SPRAY as no-nonsense boss demands more from his stars despite 26-point victory

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Carlton solidified their top four credentials with a comfortable victory over a poor Essendon side at the MCG, but boss Michael Voss still wasn't happy with his team's effort.

Despite enjoying a healthy 28-point lead with one quarter remaining, Vossy was seen making in no uncertain terms that he was not pleased with his side's effort after taking their foot off the gas in the last 10 minutes of the third term.

Star forward Charlie Curnow revealed that the Carlton coach was far from happy with his side's application, but insisted his teammates 'needed' that spray to get back to their best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7LhI_0g6q80P400
Michael Voss launched a ferocious spray at his Carlton stars during their victory v Essendon

'There was some things in our game we weren't happy with and he pretty much notified us in a very nice way, by the looks of things,' he said on Fox Footy.

'He can definitely go, Vossy, he has a really nice balance to it. There were a few things where we needed to control the game a bit better and you always need a spray like that here and there.'

In front of 65,440 fans, Essendon put on a memorable pre-game show at the MCG as captain Dyson Heppell delivered a stirring address to players in a circle full of Bombers legends of the past 50 years.

But not even the emotion of a historic occasion could help Essendon pull of a giant upset as the 16th-placed Bombers stumbled to 2-10 this season.

Essendon lifted after Carlton slammed through the first three goals of the game but the Blues powered ahead by kicking 5.3 to 2.2 in the second quarter.

In an uninspiring final quarter, both teams went goalless after the Blues led by 28 points at three-quarter-time.

Carlton had too much class in the midfield, and up forward with twin towers Harry McKay (three goals) and Charlie Curnow (two), and ran out winners 12.8 (80) to 7.12 (54).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Al2oZ_0g6q80P400
The Blues coach was far from pleased with his side's application at three-quarter time

At 9-3, the Blues are surging towards their first finals appearance since 2013 but their injury list continues to grow.

Already without star fullback Jacob Weitering, midfielder Adam Cerra (hamstring) was subbed out in the first quarter against the Bombers and replaced by Matthew Cottrell.

Utility Jack Silvangi and midfielder Matt Kennedy looked sore at the end of the third quarter but were both able to return to the field in the final term.

Essendon were hit by the late withdrawal of key midfielder Andrew McGrath (groin) and were further impacted as fellow onballer Darcy Parish was subbed out in the third quarter with a suspected calf injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8qbs_0g6q80P400
Star forward Charlie Curnow said the spray was needed to kickstart them in the fourth term
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeuyA_0g6q80P400
Carlton solidified their top four credentials with a comfortable victory over the Bombers

Comeback kid Sam Docherty was again one of Carlton's best as he pushes his claims for All-Australian selection in his first season back after recovering from testicular cancer.

Adam Saad haunted his former club, with the dashing defender earning boos from Essendon supporters for every one of his 19 possessions.

The struggling Bombers will be back on the Friday night stage next week when they face red-hot St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, while the Blues will tackle Richmond at the MCG for the second time this season.

